Imam Ul Haq Was Not Wrong To Laugh With Justin Langer: Jason Gillespie

Photos of Pakistan top-order batsmen Imam ul Haq and Babar Azam went viral on social media after Pakistan's series-loss to Australia at Adelaide. The photo, which showed Ul Haq having a chuckle with the Australian head coach, received a lot of flak as a few fans percieved that Ul Haq had no shame in the fact that his team had lost another Test series. Australian legend Jason Gillespie has spoken up in support of Imam ul Haq and has tried to clarify what happened in the situation at Adelaide.

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Stuart Broad's comment on David Warner's 335* makes netizens go berserk

Was Imam disrespectful?

To the general audience, the non-malicious pictures showed the sportsmanship and camaraderie that Langer and Ul Haq were sharing after the match. However, some fans got upset by the photo and accused Ul Haq of being 'shameless'. According to these fans, Ul Haq should not have been laughing at a moment where his team had been gravely defeated by Australia. Adding to Pakistan's misery, Imam's scores in the match were 2 and 0. Some fans also felt that Imam was being disrespectful to the players who were giving speeches during the post-match ceremonies.

While the Pakistan 🇵🇰 nation is sad on 5th white wash in Australia 🇦🇺,

Legend Imam Ul Haq is laughing with Opponent coach,



It happened just after lost the match on the same field



قوم سوگ میں ،

امام موج میں pic.twitter.com/gVji3rGETi — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 2, 2019

Instead of just two runs in the Adelaide Test against Pakistan's defeat, Imam ul Haq is joking with Australian coach Justin Langer instead. Does anyone have the misery of Pakistan's disastrous defeat in this series ?? #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/QX9k3iTbnt — Adnan Khan🌹 (@Iam_Adnankhan) December 2, 2019

ALSO READ | Aus vs Pak: Wasim Akram bashes Pakistan fielders, calls out players for yawning

Legendary Australian bowler Jason Gillespie came to Imam's defence and expressed how the photos were not something to be looked down upon. Gillespie credited Imam ul Haq for his willingness to talk to Justin Langer and maybe get a few tips that could help his form.

I was on the ground- I can assure you that their conversation happened after all the formalities were done. Pakistan supporters should be proud of one of their young batters for being proactive and seeking an opportunity to learn and improve from a former test opening batsman. https://t.co/b2ZUe25SRK — Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) December 3, 2019

ALSO READ | AUS vs PAK: Twitterati nostalgic as David Warner and Joe Burns play Rock, Paper, Scissors

His tweet did seem to work and fans appreciated the added context given by the former pacer.

Fair enough. When I watched it on TV it was showing them talking during the Pakistan captains speech. Perhaps it was an earlier grab. I remember thinking that’s great they are chatting but maybe Langer should wait till after a players speech. Perhaps they were just replaying it. — Rory Stewart (@roryjstewart) December 3, 2019

ALSO READ | Steve Smith can break another Don Bradman record in the Aus vs Pak 2nd Test