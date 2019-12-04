The Debate
The Debate
Imam Ul Haq Was Not Wrong To Laugh With Justin Langer: Jason Gillespie

Cricket News

Legendary Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has come to the aid of Imam ul Haq as the Pakistani top-order batsman got a lot of flak for his recent pictures.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Imam ul Haq

Photos of Pakistan top-order batsmen Imam ul Haq and Babar Azam went viral on social media after Pakistan's series-loss to Australia at Adelaide. The photo, which showed Ul Haq having a chuckle with the Australian head coach, received a lot of flak as a few fans percieved that Ul Haq had no shame in the fact that his team had lost another Test series. Australian legend Jason Gillespie has spoken up in support of Imam ul Haq and has tried to clarify what happened in the situation at Adelaide.

Was Imam disrespectful?

To the general audience, the non-malicious pictures showed the sportsmanship and camaraderie that Langer and Ul Haq were sharing after the match. However, some fans got upset by the photo and accused Ul Haq of being 'shameless'. According to these fans, Ul Haq should not have been laughing at a moment where his team had been gravely defeated by Australia. Adding to Pakistan's misery, Imam's scores in the match were 2 and 0. Some fans also felt that Imam was being disrespectful to the players who were giving speeches during the post-match ceremonies.

Legendary Australian bowler Jason Gillespie came to Imam's defence and expressed how the photos were not something to be looked down upon. Gillespie credited Imam ul Haq for his willingness to talk to Justin Langer and maybe get a few tips that could help his form.

His tweet did seem to work and fans appreciated the added context given by the former pacer.

 

Published:
COMMENT
