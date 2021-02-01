Imran Tahir Takes BLINDER, Fans Laud 41-year-old For Energy And Fitness: WATCH

Age has been just a number for veteran South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir who is still showing no signs of slowing down on the cricket field. The 41-year-old leg spinner recently showed that he still possesses the fitness needed to play cricket at the highest level. The leg spinner left everyone stunned with a brilliant catch during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi match.

Imran Tahir stunning catch versus Team Abu Dhabi

The brilliant fielding effort from the leg spinner came during the sixth over of Abu Dhabi’s innings. Gladiators pacer Zahoor Khan, who had already dismissed Joe Clarke in the over, bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump to Zadran with the batsman playing a pull shot to send the ball into the stands. However, the bowler had bowled a slower delivery which took a top edge and went near the long leg position. Tahir, who was kept at fine-leg, sprinted across and kept his eyes on the ball to complete the catch. Here's Imran Tahir's running catch:

Fans react to Imran Tahir's catch

Gladiators register easy win

The Gladiators meanwhile went on to win the match by 6 wickets. In that match, Team Abu Dhabi batted first and went on to score 95/9 from their 10 overs. Skipper Luke Wright top-scored for the side with 14-ball 25 runs, while Joe Clarke scored a quickfire 11-ball 21 runs. For the Gladiators, Imran Tahir went wicketless in that match, while Zahoor Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 3/13 from 2 overs. Imtiaz Ahmed picked up 2 wickets for 8 runs from one over.

The Gladiators completed the match with a 6-wicket win and 2 balls to spare. Cameron Delport top-scored for the side for 40 runs, while skipper Kieron Pollard contributed with 24 runs from 17 balls. Jamie Overton was the pick of the bowlers for Team Abu Dhabi with figures of 3/18.

IPL 2021: Imran Tahir in CSK's list of retained players 2021

Imran Tahir will continue to don the yellow jersey of Chennai for IPL 2021 after he was retained by the franchise in its list of retained players. The list of retained players 2021 among others includes N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.

IPL auction

The upcoming IPL auction will be held on February 18 in Chennai after the first two India vs England Test matches. While all the franchises have retained most of the core players, they will be keen to further strengthen their squads by adding noteworthy names from the auction.

🚨ALERT🚨: IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February🗓️



Venue 📍: Chennai



How excited are you for this year's Player Auction? 😎👍



Set your reminder folks 🕰️ pic.twitter.com/xCnUDdGJCa — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 27, 2021

Image: T10 League / Twitter

