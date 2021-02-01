Wayne Parnell Stuns Fans As Ex-SA Pacer Takes Hat-trick In 10-over Game: WATCH

Wayne Parnell took a match-winning hat-trick against the Delhi Bulls in Match No.9 of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 season. Turning up for the Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the left-arm bowler ripped through the Bulls’ middle-order in his two-over spell on Saturday, January 30. Despite his match-winning spell, his skipper Nicholas Pooran won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his attacking 21-ball 54 with the bat.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Northern Warriors pip Delhi Bulls

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Fans react to Wayne Parnell hat-trick

Wayne Parnell dismissed the likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Delhi Bulls skipper Dwayne Bravo and Ali Khan off successive deliveries to bowl his side to a 32-run win. He bowled his entire quota of two overs where he conceded just 15 runs. Parnell’s 3-15 and his hat-trick impressed many fans as they took to Twitter to express their admirations for the former South African speedster.

Here is a look at Wayne Parnell hat-trick and some of the fans reacting to it.

Hat-trick for Wayne Parnell and Northern Warriors become the first team to defend a total in the T10 League 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 30, 2021

Congratulations to @WayneParnell for his very first hat-trick in the #AbuDhabiT10 — Mpho Andrew Morabe (@mphomorabe) January 30, 2021

Ex-South Africa fast bowler Wayne Parnell performed hat-trick by removing Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo & Ali Khan for Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls in Abu Dhabi T10 League in Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

DB won the match!

#DBvNW#Hattrick#Parnell pic.twitter.com/Pzpk5BpZW4 — Ehsan Qureshi (@EhsanQureshi_1) January 30, 2021

Nicholas Pooran’s batting mavericks lift Northern Warriors

The Nicholas Pooran-led Northern Warriors lost their first Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 game to Maratha Arabians by five wickets. They struck back with two wins on the trot to top the Group A points table at the end of the league stage. Pooran was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ on both occasions for his entertaining knocks of 21-ball 54 and 26-ball 89.

Here is a look at some of the highlights of Nicholas Pooran’s big-hitting prowess this season along with the updated Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 points table.

Check out the standings after the conclusion of Stage 1 of the tournament...#AbuDhabiT10 #inAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/z16v9aEl27 — T10 League (@T10League) February 1, 2021

Northern Warriors squad 2021

Here is a look at the entire Northern Warriors squad 2021:

Lendl Simmons, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz, Brandon King, Wayne Parnell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rovman Powell, Waseem Muhammad, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana, Sujeet Parbatani, Kjorn Ottley, Ansh Tandon, Aamer Yamin and Nuwan Pradeep.

Image source: T10 League Twitter

