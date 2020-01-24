IN-U19 Vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India Under-19s will square off against New Zealand Under-19s in the 20th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Friday, January 24. The match will take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Match preview

India Under-19s, who are also the defending champions have lived up to expectations in the tournament so far as they have managed to win both their opening games comprehensively. They first beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs and followed it up with a clinical 10 wicket victory over Japan thus ensuring a place in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, New Zealand Under-19s will be riding high on confidence after they beat Sri Lanka in the last game. Their first game against Japan ended in a no result and the Kiwis desperately needed the win against Lankans to stay alive in the tournament. They are almost through to the final eight and the result of this game hardly matters. But the Blackcaps would be determined to end the group stage on a high note. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 top picks from both squads

IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11: India Under-19s Squad

Priyam Garg (Captain), Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Veer, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat.

IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11: New Zealand Under-19s Squad

Jesse Tashkoff (Captain), Quinn Sunde (Wicket-keeper), Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Simon Keene, William O’Rourke, Hayden Dickson, Nicholas Lidstone.

IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Captain), Fergus Lellman, Rhys Mariu

Bowlers: Siddhesh Veer (Vice-captain), Ollie White, Jesse Tashkoff

All-Rounders: Karthik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, William O’Rourke

IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 Prediction

India Under-19s start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER