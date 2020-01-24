NZ Vs IND 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first T20I game of the five-match series on Friday, January 24. The match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland. It will commence at 12:20 PM (IST).

India had a triumphant home season where they dominated the opposition in all facets of the game. The Men In Blue are now set to play overseas after quite some time. Currently, on an unbeaten run, India recently registered back-to-back series wins over Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka and are riding high on confidence.

This series is crucial for India in terms of preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Virat Kohli and co. would like to try and test all the combinations to ensure they cover all the bases for the World Cup.

On the other hand, New Zealand lost the Test series against Australia recently but they are a tough team to beat in their own backyard. The head-to-head comparisons also don't favour the Men in Blue as they have won 3 and lost 8 T20Is against the Kiwis. New Zealand will come hard against India and are expected to give them a run for their money. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Squads

NZ vs IND Dream11: New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket-keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett, Blair Tickner

NZ vs IND Dream11: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Colin de Grandhomme

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE CREDIT: BLACKCAPS TWITTER