IN-U19 Vs PK-U19 Dream11 World Cup Semi-final Prediction, Top Picks And All Match Details

India Under-19s will face Pakistan Under-19s in the semi-final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020. The match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, February 4 at 1:30 PM IST. Priyam Garg will captain India and Rohail Nazir will lead Pakistan. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

India:

Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, and Kumar Kushagra.

Pakistan:

Rohail Nazir (captain/wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abdul Bangalzai, Muhammad Shehzad, and Arish Ali Khan.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Haris, Dhruv Jurel

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal (captain), Irfan Khan, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg

All-Rounders: Qasim Akram, Siddhesh Veer

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi (vice-captain), Kartik Tyagi, Abbas Afridi

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Dream11 prediction and form guide

India ended the group stage with 3 wins in 3 games. Their last match was against Australia Under-19s and India won that match by 74 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Atharva Ankolekar. Their best bowlers in the game were Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh.

Pakistan ended the group stage with 2 wins out of 3 games. Their last match was against Afghanistan Under-19s and Pakistan won that match by 6 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Huraira. Their best bowlers were Fahad Munir and Mohammad Amir Khan.

India Under-19s are the favourites to win this match.

