WATCH: Outrageously Wide Ball Won't Stop Shafali Verma Doing What She Wants Vs Sri Lanka

Shafali Verma has made a tremendous impact for India in the ongoing edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which is being held in Australia. Even though the youngster is yet to score a half-century in this tournament, she has provided brisk starts in all the four group games for the Indian eves with her quickfire knocks that helped the team in laying a solid foundation.

Shafali almost anchored India's run chase during the final group game against Sri Lanka to perfection on Saturday. However, it was one splendid yet out of the box cricketing shot that stood out during the contest.

Shafali Verma's out of the box cricketing shot

Chasing a small total of 114, Shafali Verma took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners effortlessly. Her enterprising knock of a 34-ball 47 came to an end due to an unfortunate run out. But, what really stood out during her innings was that of her coming up with something out of the box which helped her earn a boundary.

This had happened in the ninth over of the second innings which was bowled by Shashikala Siriwardene. On the very first ball of that over, the spinner bowled a wide delivery which Verma could have left and it would have resulted in India getting a bonus run. Instead of leaving the ball, the 16-year-old went after it by walking across the stumps and played a fierce pull shot behind the stumps as the ball went way above the fine leg fielder's head and ended up clearing the boundary ropes. The video was also posted on social media. Take a look.

Verma missed out on a well-deserved fifty, but her knock made the job easy for other batsmen as the last edition's semi-finalists got over the line by seven wickets and more than five overs to spare to make it to their second straight T20 World Cup semi-final and thereby, putting other teams on notice. Radha Yadav was adjudged Player of the Match for her remarkable bowling performance. Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/23 in her four overs with figures of 5.75.

