IN W Vs SL W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

The upcoming match (8th Group A and 14th overall) of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women and Sri Lanka Women. The IN W vs SL W live match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 29. The action will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here is our IN W vs SL W Dream11 team and IN W vs SL W Dream11 prediction. The IN W vs SL W live match can be watched on Hotstar and Jio TV online.

IN W vs SL W Dream11 prediction: IN W vs SL W match prediction

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions. They won the previous edition in West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. India Women became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals, after winning their first three games. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women are yet to open their account on the points table as they suffered two crushing defeats in their opening two matches.

IN W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs SL W playing 11 (probable)

IN W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs SL W playing 11 from India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma.

IN W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs SL W playing 11 from Sri Lanka Women

Shashikala Siriwardene, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Udeshika Prabodhani, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Kavisha Dilhari, Umesha Thimashini.

IN W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs SL W Dream11 Team

Here is the IN W vs SL W Dream11 team that is expected to give you maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Anushka Sanjeewani

All-rounder – Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene

Batswomen – Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shafali Verma (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers – Udeshika Prabodhani, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey

IN W vs SL W Dream11 Prediction

India Women start off as favourites to win the IN W vs SL W live match as per the IN W vs SL W match prediction.

Please note that the above IN W vs SL W Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The IN W vs SL W Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

