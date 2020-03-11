IND-50 Vs ENG-50 Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Over-50s WC Match Preview

India will take on England in the 5th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup on Wednesday, March 11. The IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match will be played at the Green Point Cricket Club in Cape Town. The IND-50 vs ENG-50 live streaming will commence at 1:45 PM (IST).

India vs England live score: IND-50 vs ENG-50 live streaming and IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match telecast in India

The India vs England Over-50s World Cup match will be live-streamed on PitchVision. You can also watch the delayed telecast of the IND-50 vs ENG-50 live streaming on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel. The IND-50 vs ENG-50 live score and updates can also be followed on Over50s' Facebook and Twitter pages.

India vs England live score: IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match pitch report

The pitch at Green Point Cricket Club is expected to offer an even contest between bat and ball. Both the team could expect a score of around 200 at this venue. This venue is hosting its first game since 1986.

India vs England live score: IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 15 to 22 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 16 and 27 Degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain and it will be sunny throughout the day.

India vs England live score: IND-50 vs ENG-50 live match preview

India will begin their Over-50s World Cup campaign against England on Wednesday. The Indian side look a settled unit despite losing the warm-up game against West Indies by 2 wickets. Sanjay Beri and Tushar Zaveri will be the batsmen to watch out for. India would look to start their campaign on a winning note by registering a win in this fixture.

On the other hand, England have a formidable batting line up with the likes of Stephen Foster, Simon Myles, Mel Hussein in their squad. The bowling responsibility will be on the shoulders of Sean Cooper and David Snellgrove. England will look to bank upon their good form and win this fixture.

IMAGE COURTESY: ENGLAND OVER 50S CRICKET TWITTER