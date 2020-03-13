IND-50 Vs PAK-50 Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Over-50s World Cup Match Details

India will take on Pakistan in the 10th match of the Over-50s Cricket World Cup on Friday, March 13. The IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match will be played at the Green Point Cricket Club in Cape Town. The IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match will commence at 1:45 PM (IST). Here is more information on the IND-50 vs PAK-50 live streaming, IND-50 vs PAK-50 live score and other IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match of the Over-50s World Cup details.

ALSO READ | RCB Star Umesh Yadav Prepares For IPL 2020 With Impressive Weightlifting: Watch

India vs Pakistan: IND-50 vs PAK-50 live streaming and IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match telecast in India

The India vs Pakistan Over-50s World Cup match will be live-streamed on PitchVision. You can also watch the delayed telecast of the IND-50 vs PAK-50 live streaming on the Cricket South Africa YouTube channel. The IND-50 vs PAK-50 live score and updates can also be followed on Over50s' Facebook and Twitter pages.

India vs Pakistan: IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match pitch report

The pitch at Green Point Cricket Club is expected to favour the bowlers. The last game was a low scoring one where the team batting could only post 101 runs and the team chasing it won easily. That is why the team winning the toss would like to bowl first as batting gets easier as the game progresses. We predict the IND-50 vs PAK-50 live score to be between 200-220 for the side batting first.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Matches Likely To Take Place In Closed Doors Due To Coronavirus Threat: Report

India vs Pakistan: IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 17 to 20 km/hr whereas the temperature will hover between 16 and 23 Degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain and it will be sunny throughout the day.

ALSO READ | IND W Vs AUS W: Shafali Verma Out, Harsha Bhogle's Tweet Reminds Fans Of 2003 WC Final

India vs Pakistan: IND-50 vs PAK-50 live match preview

India had a dismal start to their campaign as they lost the first game against England in what was a one-sided contest. Indian batting didn't click which was the main reason for their defeat. Batsmen need to step up to the occasion and they are capable to do so with the likes of Verinder Bhoombla, Sanjay Beri and Iqbal Khan in the squad.

On the other hand, Pakistan had a dream start to the tournament as they defeated Namibia by a massive 173 runs. They will be high on confidence after the victory and would provide stiff competition to the Indians. Azhar Khan and Jaffer Qureshi scored fifties in the last match and they will be the players to watch out for.

ALSO READ | DY Patil T20 Cup: Shikhar Dhawan Follows Hardik Pandya's Footsteps By Violating BCCI Rules