"Pant Is On Fire!" Netizens Hail Wicketkeeper's Fiery Knock In The 2nd ODI Against WI

Cricket News

Gaining confidence from his half-century in Chennai, Rishabh Pant played a quickfire innings of 39 runs off just 16 deliveries in the 2nd ODI against WI

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishabh Pant

After facing a lot of criticism for throwing away his wicket poorly, Rishabh Pant has seemed to regain his touch with the bat in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies. While a calm and composed half-century in the first ODI to help steady Indian innings showed how Pant has matured, a fiery and blistering knock from the Delhi-lad in the second ODI proved why the team management showed confidence in Pant and persisted with him. Gaining confidence from his well-deserved half-century in Chennai, Rishabh Pant played a quickfire innings of 39 runs off just 16 deliveries.

'Answered his critics in style'

The right-handed batsman produced a brilliant innings with some fireworks as he smashed the Windies bowlers for 4 maximums and 3 boundaries. Pant's innings was well-supported by Shreyas Iyer from the other side who also wreaked havoc on West Indies, especially upon Roston Chase as he scored 28 runs off the 47th over and went on to notch up his fourth consecutive half-century in ODIs. Netizens were quick enough to react to Pant's blistering knock and hailed him for his aggressive batting. Here are some of the reactions: 

India set up a mammoth total of 387 for WI to chase

India's ace opener, Rohit Sharma displayed a stunning innings in the second ODI against West Indies at Vizag as he notched up 159 runs off just 138 deliveries to help India set up a total of 387 for the Windies to chase. Sharma's tremendous 159 comprised of 17 boundaries and five sixes hammered at a strike rate 115.22. The Vice-Captain was well supported by KL Rahul, as the Karnataka batsman also notched up his century off 104 deliveries. 

Published:
