Hardik Pandya Reveals Big Reason Behind Not Playing 'WTC Final Or Future Test' For India

On the eve of the first ODI between India and Australia, Hardik Pandya weighed in on the chances of him playing the World Test Championship Final. India advanced to the WTC final after beating Australia 2-1 in the recently culminated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Following the Tests, the teams will square off in the three-match ODI series and in the first one Hardik Pandya will lead the men in blue.

In the absence of the permanent captain, Rohit Sharma from the 1st ODI, Hardik Pandya will take command of the Team. Thus, as the individual with top responsibility the all-rounder appeared in front of the media for the scheduled session. The 29-year-old was asked a variety of questions and the stand-in captain oozed confidence throughout the session. While many of his answers became a highlight of the session, but one response raised many eyebrows. It was about the potential inclusion in the squad that will play WTC final against Australia at the Oval from June 7.

Speaking about his chances, Pandya vehemently stated that he will not be available for the WTC final. Pandya hinted that he hasn't done enough to earn a spot in the final of the summit cup. Moreover, Pandya also stated that he would want he will grind to cement his spot.

“If I want to play Test cricket, I’ll go through the grind and earn my spot. So, for that reason, I will not be available for the WTC final or any future Test series until I feel that I’ve earned my spot,” he said during the presser.

Hardik Pandya has played 11 Tests for India, and it was the 2018 India tour of England, where he last represented the nation in the white outfit. While Test cricket might be an uncertainty for him when it comes to limited overs cricket, Hardik Pandya is a regular member. Pandya will captain India in the first of the 3-match series against England.

Ind vs Aus: ODI series squads

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat