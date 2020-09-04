Kiran More Turns 58: When Ex-India Keeper Got Taunted Comically By Javed Miandad; Watch

Former Indian cricketer Kiran More represented his national side in 49 Tests and 94 ODIs between 1984 and 1993. After his retirement, he also became the Chairman of the Indian Selection Committee between 2002 and 2006. The ex-Indian wicketkeeper-batsman turned 58 on Friday, September 4. To commemorate the occasion of the 58th Kiran More birthday, here is a look back at the time when he instigated former Pakistan captain and batting icon Javed Miandad to leap up and down the pitch during a high-profile 1992 World Cup clash.

ICC's wish for 58th Kiran More birthday

🧢 49 Tests, 94 ODIs

🏏 1848 runs

🧤 220 dismissals



He is fourth on the list of India's wicket-keepers by dismissals made across formats!



Happy birthday, Kiran More 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Or9f85vJBk — ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2020

Kiran More birthday: A throwback to Kiran More vs Javed Miandad clash from 1992 World Cup

India, under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin, clashed against Pakistan in the 16th match of the 1992 World Cup in Australia. The tournament was Sachin Tendulkar’s maiden World Cup outing. During the Indian innings, Sachin Tendulkar top-scored with an unbeaten 54 off 62 balls to propel his side to a competitive total of 216-7 from their 49 overs. During Pakistan’s response, Javed Miandad arrived to the crease after the Imran Khan-led side lost two wickets for just 17 runs on the board.

When the Pakistani top-order batsman got well-set into the crease, a minor controversy broke out between him and Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More. While the two cricketers were seen exchanging words with each other for a while, Javed Miandad mockingly began jumping up and down to imitate and make fun of the Indian wicketkeeper. Earlier this year, the legendary Pakistani batsman revealed on his YouTube channel that he was actually imitating Kiran More because of his constant appealing behind the stumps.

Kiran More birthday: Javed Miandad’s hilarious jumping incident, watch video

India eventually won the match by 43 runs and Sachin Tendulkar was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his batting heroics. However, it was Pakistan who ended up lifting the World Cup trophy as they defeated England in the final on March 25, 1992. Interestingly, this was the first India vs Pakistan encounter in World Cups and they have now faced each other a total of seven times in the quadrennial event, with India winning all seven of them.

