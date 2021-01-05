IND Vs AUS 2020: Official Broadcasters Give Hint On Australia's SCG Opening Combination

Victorian batting prodigy Will Pucovski gets one step closer to making his Test debut as he recently received clearance for his concussion from an independent neurologist. Moreover, as per a report by foxsports.com.au, the youngster was seen training at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) nets on Tuesday, January 5. Earlier, the Australian team management dropped struggling opener Joe Burns from their squad against India due to his twin batting failures at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

IND vs AUS 2020: Will Pucovski gets clearance ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

Will Pucovski's dream of a Test debut has edged closer after getting the all clear from an independent neurologist ahead of the SCG Test #AUSvINDhttps://t.co/X8G5TXKdpB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

IND vs AUS 2020: David Warner, Will Pucovski likely to open for Australia at SCG

While Will Pucovski is all but confirmed to make his Test debut in the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test match, veteran opener David Warner is also expected to make a return into the Australian playing XI. Earlier during the ODIs, the dynamic southpaw sustained a groin injury that prompted him to skip the entire T20I series and the first two Tests of the ongoing Australian summer.

Speaking about Will Pucovski’s recovery, Australian head coach Justin Langer said that the youngster has endured a few concussions in the past. Citing his previous concussions, Langer added that Pucovski’s latest injury is “not necessarily going to have any long-term impact” on him.

About the Warner injury, it is noted by cricket.com.au that the cricketer will play amidst the pain if he indeed gets selected in Australia’s playing XI for the SCG Test. As per the website, the seasoned opener is yet to fully recover from his injury. Even though David Warner and Will Pucovski are in line to tackle the Indian new ball challenge in Sydney, Justin Langer hinted out that a final call on Warner’s availability will be taken after the cricketer’s training session later on Tuesday.

David Warner appears set to return to the top of Australia's Test batting order even though he will be playing through pain, and he might be partnered by uncapped opener Will Pucovski, reports @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/MrYVyc33mK pic.twitter.com/mppago52Nv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming details

For the India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

