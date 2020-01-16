Ind Vs Aus 3rd ODI: How To Buy Tickets For Upcoming Game In Bengaluru? Here's Your Guide

India lost the opening ODI at the Wankhede Stadium by 10 wickets to concede a 0-1 lead to Australia in the ongoing 3-match series. Virat Kohli and co. will now face the visitors in a must-win second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 17. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia 2020 schedule and summary

Australian cricket team are currently on a tour to India to play a three-match ODI series. Riding on unbeaten centuries by openers David Warner and Aaron Finch, the visitors registered a thumping 10-wicket win in Mumbai to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Team India will now have to win the upcoming Rajkot encounter to stay alive in the ODI contests. Check out the full schedule for the remaining fixtures of the series down below.

January 17 - 2nd ODI - Ind vs Aus - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot - 1:30 PM IST

January 19 - 3rd ODI - Ind vs Aus - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru - 1:30 PM IST

India vs Australia: Squad updates

Rohit Sharma made a comeback into the Indian squad after being rested from the T20I home series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant suffered a concussion while batting at Wankhede and is likely to sit out in the upcoming ODI. Check out the final line-ups of both teams in the ongoing series.

Ind vs Aus: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ind vs Aus: Australia squad

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Ticket details

The tickets for the upcoming Rajkot ODI have been sold out. However, tickets for the 3rd ODI in Bengaluru are already up for sale online on Insider as Paytm is the official sponsor of all BCCI-sanctioned matches in the country. The prices for the seat range from ₹500 to ₹10,000. The tickets are on sale now and interested parties can register themselves on the Paytm website - https://paytm.com/events/all-cities/cricket.

That's that from the Wankhede.



Absolute domination by the Australian openers as Australia win the 1st ODI by 10 wickets and go 1-0 up in the three-match series.



Scorecard - https://t.co/yur0YuDrGa #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VF05mP0kg7 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2020

