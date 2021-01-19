Sachin Tendulkar Uses Indian Team's Gabba Win To Give Inspiring Life Lesson On Twitter

The Indian cricket team pulverised Australia’s hopes of lifting the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Ajinkya Rahane’s men put up a resilient fight on the final day of the 4th Test. The Men in Blue's victory in the India vs Australia 4th Test 2021 at the Gabba prompted many cricketers, ex-players, pundits, fans, and followers of the game to get on social media platforms and share their admirations on the fantastic achievement of the Indian cricket team. One of those many cricketers who expressed their happiness after the touring team's win was Indian cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar's words of wisdom

Sachin Tendulkar took to social media platform Twitter and congratulated the Indian cricket team for a fantastic win. Using the Indian team's Test matches as an example the Master Blaster also went on to share a few important life lessons. Sharing an important message to his followers across the world, Sachin said that a poor performance like India's 36-run debacle in the second innings of the first Test match was not the end of the world. He mentioned how what pulls you back can also propel you forward and added how important it is to not forget celebrating victories with people who supported and stood by you when everyone had written you off.

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Sachin's words have a massive impact and can be easily relatable for every cricket fan who saw the Men in Blue in action as the Indian Cricket team had started off their four-match test series in the worst possible fashion. The visitors were all out for just 36 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test match and lost the tournament opener.

Things seemed to worsen form here as the Indian team would have to play the remaining Test matches without several Indian players who were unavailable due to injuries. Despite fielding a depleted side, the Indian team went on to win the second Test match and produced a strong performance to draw the third.

India vs Australia 4th Test 2021: How India registered Brisbane Test win

Batting in the fourth innings on a dicey Gabba track, the Indian team played with utter determination and asserted their dominance by breaching Australia's ‘fortress’ in the last five overs of the day to register a rare Brisbane Test win. Indian opener Shubman Gill helped himself to 91 runs from 146 balls and provided his team with a great start to the day after the unfortunate early wicket of Rohit Sharma.

India's middle-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara also recorded his 28th Test fifty. Later on, The Indian Cricket team banked on fantastic innings by Rishabh Pant as the wicketkeeper helped himself to a well-made 89* and deservedly hit the winning runs for the visiting team.



