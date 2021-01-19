IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Zomato Lauds Rishabh Pant, Trolls Tim Paine In Series Of Funny Tweets

Team India added another feather to their hat with their triumphant Test series victory in Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In spite of having their backs to the wall throughout the four-match series, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side successfully countered all the adversities to register a famous win under challenging circumstances. The Indian contingent garnered immense appreciation from all corners for their valiant efforts Down Under, whereas Tim Paine and co. have been subjected to trolls on social media after their humiliating defeat at the Gabba.

IND vs AUS: Zomato trolls Tim Paine with hilarious Tweets

Cricketing giants India and Australia were involved in a tooth and nail fight in their recently concluded Test series. With both sides desperate to clinch the series, the battle intensified as the tour progressed. Frustrated with India's fearlessness, the Aussies were forced to adapt to psychological warfare in an attempt to get under the skin of the visitors. However, their ploy backfired as they were beaten comprehensively by 3 wickets at their own hunting ground in the India vs Australia 4th Test.

ALSO READ | David Warner Becomes Part Of THIS Unwanted Record In Australian History After India Loss

Australian captain Tim Paine was lambasted by the Indian fans after the wicketkeeper told R Ashwin that he could not wait for India to come to The Gabba for the final Test. However, the player was left red-faced after his side lost the Test series decider at their 'fortress'. Chasing an imposing target of 328 against a formidable Australia bowling attack was never going to be easy for the Indian batters.

ALSO READ | Harry Kane Lauds Team India's Historic Test Series Win: 'Every Test Match Was Exciting'

With all the three results possible on the final day, the contest between bat and bowl promised to be an exhilarating one. The contest eventually proved to be worth the hype as India showcased outstanding batsmanship to gain an upper-hand. Shubman Gill batted exceedingly for his 91 to set the tone of the chase. The ever-dependable Cheteshwar Pujara toiled hard for over 200 balls for his 56 runs. The onus was on Rishabh Pant to guide India to victory after the fabulous start.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Beats MS Dhoni For BIG All-time Indian Record In Test Cricket At The Gabba

The southpaw proved his mettle with the bat on yet another occasion and dented Australia's chances of making a comeback into the game with his positive intent. The player took his time in the middle but started accelerating once he was set. The left-hander's unbeaten knock of 89 proved to be the game-changer, and he received appreciation from all corners for his stellar efforts. After India captured the final frontier of the IND vs AUS series, Zomato posted a series of tweets where they apparently trolled Tim Paine for his comments. They also hailed the Indian team for their Border-Gavaskar Trophy conquest.

the similarity between 'veg biryani exists' and 'test matches are boring' is that both statements do not make any sense — zomato (@zomato) January 19, 2021

spiderman, spiderman tune dilaya mere dil ko chain#AUSvsIND — zomato (@zomato) January 19, 2021

then

can't wait to see you in gabba, mate



now

ooooh bhai maaro mujhe maaro — zomato (@zomato) January 19, 2021

we came, we fought, we conquered ❤️🇮🇳#AUSvIND — zomato (@zomato) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant career stats:

The dynamic batsman was adjudged as the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning performance in the India vs Australia 4th Test match. The youngster has already contributed significantly with the bat for Team India, and he also is compared to Adam Gilchrist by many due to his fearless approach. The talented cricketer has played16 Test matches so far and has amassed 1088 runs in the longer format.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin TROLLS IPL Coach Ricky Ponting, Michael Vaughan For Writing Off India's Chances

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.