IND Vs AUS 4th Test: ICC Posts Witty Tweet To Celebrate India Capturing Gabba 'Fortress'

Just one month after their shambolic defeat against Australia in the first Test of the series, team India ensured they retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a thrilling series win in the fourth and final Test. On Tuesday, the 'Men in Blue' handed Australia their first defeat in 33 years at The Gabba thanks to Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89, which proved to be decisive in India's fourth-innings chase of 328. However, it was exactly a month ago that India appeared to hit a new low after crumbling to their lowest ever score in Test history in Adelaide.

ICC posts tweet on India's contrasting results over one month

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series after crushing India in the first Test. India were, in fact, ahead by 53 runs after batting first and restricting Australia to 191 in the first innings. However, Virat Kohli's side registered the lowest-ever total in the history of Tests for India in the third innings of the pink-ball Test. India were all out for 36 runs and Australia hurried their way to the 93-run target.

19 Dec 2020: India all out for 36

19 Jan 2021: India breach The Gabba fortress#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/P0sh5zsmtJ — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Just a month later though, India have managed to pull off one of the most remarkable of Test victories. With Kohli flying back for the birth of his daughter, Ajinkya Rahane led India into the second test. The stand-in captain led the way for India with a century in the first innings and the visitors bounced back to earn a hard-fought victory to level the series.

The third Test highlighted the grit of the Indians as they forced a draw on the final day of the match despite being put under immense pressure by the Australians. Hanuma Vihari and R.Ashwin's epic stand meant that India would only lose the Border-Gavaskar trophy if they lost the fourth and final Test. The draw, however, came at the expense of Vihari, Ashwin, Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja suffering injuries that ruled them out of the fourth Test.

IND vs AUS 4th Test: India clinch thrilling series win at The Gabba

Despite being forced into fielding an inexperienced squad for the final Test, India showed incredible desire to go toe-to-toe with the Aussies at their 'Fortress Gabba'. Rishabh Pant was the star of the show on the final day of the series as his unbeaten 89 helped India chase down a daunting target of 328.

