Rishabh Pant Equals THIS Sachin Tendulkar's 200-Test Record In Just His 16th Test Match

Rishabh Pant was the hero for Team India as they recorded a memorable victory over Australia on Day 5 at The Gabba in the fourth Test. The Men in Blue clinched the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Pant scored an unbeaten 89 to steer India home with three wickets and a little over three overs to spare in the day's play. However, in doing so, the wicketkeeper-batsman has equalled a feat achieved only by a select-few greats of Indian cricket.

ALSO READ: Justin Langer Says 'Never Underestimate Indians', Compares Pant To Stokes In Shock: WATCH

🏏 89* runs from 138 balls

🔹 Nine fours and a six

🏅 Player of the match



An innings for the ages from @RishabhPant17 🙌#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/R8Tqax9Hzr — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant equals fourth-innings record set by Indian legends Sanchin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly

Rishabh Pant and his love affair with the fourth innings continued on Tuesday as the 23-year-old helped India chase down a record target of 328 against Australia at The Gabba. India's victory in the fourth Test of the series also led to Australia suffering their first defeat in 33 years at The Gabba.

Pant finished the game off with a four to take his scoring tally to 89 runs, entertaining with nine fours and a six. In the process, he became only the fourth Indian to score 89 runs or more in the fourth innings while saving or winning a Test.

ALSO READ: Michael Vaughan Terms India's Historic Win As 'egg Smashed On His Face', Fans Troll Him

Indian batsmen to make 89+ more than once in the fourth innings while saving or winning a Test:



Sunil Gavaskar: 4

Sachin Tendulkar: 2

Sourav Ganguly: 2

Rishabh Pant: 2 (in a week) — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) January 19, 2021

Indian icon's Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have done so twice while Sunil Gavaskar was able to do so four times during his glittering career. Tendulkar achieved the feat only twice in 200 Test matches while Ganguly did so in 113 Tests.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin Signs Off Australia Tour With THIS Special Message For Tim Paine On Social Media

In fact, Pant, who has played only 16 Tests for India, took just a week to put his name among the greats of Indian cricket. During the third Test in Syndey, Pant fired away to 97 until he was dismissed by Nathan Lyon. Pant's counter-attack in the third Test helped India salvage a draw. Pant ended the series as the highest scorer for the visitors and also became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to score reach the 1,000 run mark in Tests.

Rishabh Pant career stats in fourth innings of Test matches

According to Cricviz stats, Pant averages an astonishing 79.50 runs per dismissal in the 4th innings of Tests. Only two players (with 300+ runs) in the history of Test cricket (Bruce Mitchell of South Africa and Jeffrey Stollmeyer of West Indies) average more in the 4th innings than the Indian left-handed wicket-keeper.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant Reacts After Gabba Heroics, Credits Ravi Shastri & Ajinkya Rahane For Success

Image Credits - BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.