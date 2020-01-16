Ind Vs Aus: Shane Warne Rubbishes 'baked Beans' Myth For Poor Performances In India

Legendary cricketer Shane Warne retired as one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time. Apart from his on-field achievements for Australia, the cricketer often found himself tangled in various myths and rumours. Quite recently, Warne debunked one such story through a video posted by him on his social media account.

The baked beans myth in India, hope you enjoy this and have a laugh !!! #summerofspin @maccas !!!!! pic.twitter.com/BWIO3MqfZf — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 15, 2020

Ind vs Aus: Shane Warne debunks ‘baked beans’ theory during India’s 1998 tour

Shane Warne was part of the Australian squad that toured India in 1998 for a three-match Test series. Under the captaincy of Mohammad Azharuddin and owing to some sparkling batting performances from Sachin Tendulkar, India won the series 2-1. However, the contest saw its share of controversies much like every India-Australia series.

Prior to the series, Shane Warne stated that he was not a fan of spicy Indian cuisine. Australian national airline Qantas flew in 1,900 tins of beans and spaghetti to India during the series. His statement coupled with baked beans getting transported caused a bit of a stir. It was speculated that the cricketer survived the entire tour on the same. According to rumours, it was believed that all units of baked beans and spaghetti were delivered for Warne alone.

Shane Warne recently debunked those rumours by posting a video on his official social media account. In the video, the former cricketer revealed that those beans were for the entire team. He added that the idea behind the same came to him when he saw coach Geoff Marsh eating baked beans and spaghetti during breakfast.

Warne said that other players also wanted the same in their diets. According to him, all Australian cricketers helped themselves to a few tins and gave away the remaining ones.

