IND Vs AUS: India Can Still Win WTC 2023 Final Against Australia, Here's Why And How

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's team India find themselves on the back foot after the conclusion of the second day's play at the Kennington Oval, London. The Aussies led by Pat Cummins were gritty, had all the right intent and they bowled with some fire in their belly. It certainly is no easy task to break the back of an Indian batting order that consists of superstars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Shubman Gill. Players, who are nothing less than match winners in every aspect, but how the Aussies have operated with the Dukes with the sun beating down at the Oval is something that budding cricketers will take note of.

It certainly is not the first time that the Indian team find themselves in turmoil, that too on a big stage. ICC knockouts and the India top-order failing has started to look like an invincible truth but they can certainly bounce back in this ongoing game as there are three more days left for play. Interestingly, India find themselves in a similar territory against the defiant Aussies. This is the 14th instance where the Aussies have registered a score over 400 while batting first. Out of all these 14 games, India have managed to win only 5 games, including the iconic 2001 Eden Gardens Test match where India were asked to follow on and the plan backfired for the Aussies. The pitch has already started to play tricks and is assisting the spinner. There will be a few cracks which will slowly widen up if the sun continues to beat down and that is when Ravindra Jadeja and his core skillsets will come into play.

READ MORE: Here's A List Of Records Made On WTC Final 2023, Day 2

Stumps ⏲



Like the opening day, Day 2 of the Ultimate Test has belonged to the Aussies 💪



Follow the #WTC23 Final 👉 https://t.co/wJHUyVnX0r pic.twitter.com/3RRJJJh0Jo — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2023

List of results after Australia scored 400+ runs against India in the first innings

IND vs AUS (1948): Australia scored 674 in the first innings and won by an innings and 16 runs

Australia scored 674 in the first innings and won by an innings and 16 runs IND vs AUS (1948): Australia scored 575/8d in the first innings and won by 177 runs

Australia scored 575/8d in the first innings and won by 177 runs IND vs AUS (1978): Australia scored 505 runs in the first innings and won by 47 runs

Australia scored 505 runs in the first innings and won by 47 runs IND vs AUS (1999): Australia scored 441 runs in the first innings and won by 285 runs

Australia scored 441 runs in the first innings and won by 285 runs IND vs AUS (1999): Australia scored 405 runs in the first innings and won by 180 runs

Australia scored 405 runs in the first innings and won by 180 runs IND vs AUS (2001): Australia scored 445 runs in the first innings and India won by 171 runs (India f/0 171 runs)

Australia scored 445 runs in the first innings and India won by 171 runs (India f/0 171 runs) IND vs AUS (2003): Australia scored 556 runs in the first innings and India won by 4 wickets (India 523 runs)

Australia scored 556 runs in the first innings and India won by 4 wickets (India 523 runs) IND vs AUS (2004): Australia scored 474 runs in the first innings and won by 217 runs

Australia scored 474 runs in the first innings and won by 217 runs IND vs AUS (2008): Australia scored 463 runs in the first innings and won by 122 runs

Australia scored 463 runs in the first innings and won by 122 runs IND vs AUS (2010): Australia scored 428 runs in the first innings and India won by 1 wicket (India 405)

Australia scored 428 runs in the first innings and India won by 1 wicket (India 405) IND vs AUS (2010): Australia scored 478 runs in the first innings and India won by 7 wickets (India 495)

Australia scored 478 runs in the first innings and India won by 7 wickets (India 495) IND vs AUS (2011): Australia scored 604/7d in the first innings and won by 298 runs

Australia scored 604/7d in the first innings and won by 298 runs IND vs AUS (2013): Australia scored 408 in the first innings and India won by 6 wickets (India 499)

Australia scored 408 in the first innings and India won by 6 wickets (India 499) IND vs AUS (2014): Australia scored 517/7 in the first innings and won by 48 runs

READ MORE: WTC Final, IND vs AUS live score Day 3

The Indian bowlers slowly clawed their way back into the game with taking 7 wickets on the 2nd day. Australia were en route to a huge total but the Indian attack somehow restrained them to a total of 469 runs. India on the other hand with a star-studded batting order were expected to go out all guns blazing. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took on the Aussie attack from the word go, but things went downhill pretty fast. At the end of the second day's play, India are still trailing by 318 runs and they need to do something real quick to stay alive in the contest. Australia have been taking giant strides towards the coveted Test mace and it will take every ounce of grit and determination from the Indian outfit if they want to create opportunities and give themselves the chance of winning their first WTC 2023 Final.

