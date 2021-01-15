IND Vs AUS: Australian Media Takes Dig At Mohammed Siraj After Saini, Shardul Injuries

The Indian contingent's Australian assignment has taken a toll on the bodies of a number of players. With several notable names on the sidelines, the visitors took the field with an inexperienced bowling line-up. However, unfortunately for the touring party, their injury woes refuse to die down as they encountered a couple of scared on the opening day of the Brisbane Test as well.

IND vs AUS: Australian broadcaster mocks Mohammed Siraj

After all the frontline bowlers of the Indian team had succumbed to injuries ahead of the Test series decider encounter at Brisbane, Ajinkya Rahane and co. were forced to compete with a highly inexperienced bowling attack. To make the matters worse, the side were a bowler short after speedster Navdeep Saini walked off the field during the 36th after complaining of pain in his groin. According to the latest Navdeep Saini injury update, the player was assessed by team India's medical team and was also taken from scans later on.

Apart from the Navdeep Saini injury, fast bowler Shardul Thakur also looked in some discomfort during the day. The player also walked back off the field after the 80th over of the Australian innings on Day 1. While the BCCI has not released any official update regarding the Shardul Thakur injury, it remains to be seen if the player has sustained a serious injury or he is just nursing a slight niggle.

Mohammed Siraj, at one point in the match, was seen wearing three hats on his head. According to the COVID-19 protocols, players are restricted from handing their personal equipment or gear to the umpire. As a result, most players often hand it over to their fellow teammates while bowling. Australian broadcaster, 7Cricket, took this opportunity to troll the Indian side as they suggested that by the end of this Test match, Siraj could very well wear all the eleven caps and sunglasses. The dig was presumably taken considering the frequency of injuries in the Indian camp.

By the end of the Test, Siraj may be wearing all 11 hats and 11 sets of sunnies 😎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ghYTBC7rBF — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 15, 2021

IND vs AUS: What transpired on Day 1?

Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gabba. The home team lost both their openers early and were under immense pressure. Marnus Labuschagne stitched crucial partnerships with Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to bail his side out of trouble. Labuschagne was the star for Australia and slammed an impressive century. Debutant T Natarajan was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 1. It was T Natarajan himself who dismissed Labuschagne to keep India in the hunt. After the end of the day's play, Australia are 274/5.

Image source: ICC Twitter

