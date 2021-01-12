IND Vs AUS: Ex-Australian Test Cricketer SLAMS 'sledging' Culture In Cricket Team, Country

The Australian cricketers are known to be passionate contenders on the field. The country has played a dominant brand of cricket over the years and sledging the opposition has also been a blueprint of their game plans. Apart from their cricketing acumen, the athletes also tend to use psychological tactics to demoralize and intimidate the opponents. The approach has been subject to a lot of denunciation, and even a former Australian cricketer has come forward to condemn the culture.

IND vs AUS: Kerry O'Keeffe lambasts the sledging culture in Australian cricket

The battle between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground recently proved to be an intense one. The visitors, who were already dealing with injury woes, showcased their solid character on the field against all the verbal volleys thrown at them by the opposition players as well as the spectators. Several notable Australian players such as captain Tim Paine and Matthew Wade came under the radar during the India vs Australia 3rd Test for their over-enthusiasm on the field.

ALSO READ | Gabba Test: Will Pucovski, David Warner Remain In Doubt As Australia Worry After SCG Draw

The home team looked desperate to clinch the Test match on Day 5. However, India's R Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari's marathon association with the bat ruffled the opposition's feathers. In an attempt to break the gritty batting partnership, Tim Paine was seen sledging R Ashwin while also hurling abuses at the star spinner. Close-in fielder Matthew Wade's behaviour also received flak from several fans.

ALSO READ | T Natarajan Becomes Twitter Favourite To Make Debut And Replace Jasprit Bumrah In Brisbane

Former Australian cricketer Kerry O'Keeffe was seemingly left unimpressed with what transpired at the Sydney Cricket Ground. A number of members of the crowd also had to be ejected from the stadium after the Indian team complained of racial abuse. The cricketer-turned-commentator, while speaking on Fox Sports, blasted the Australian obsession with sledging.

ALSO READ | Hanuma Vihari's Courage Stems From THIS Emotional Moment At The Age Of 13

The 71-year-old did not mince his words while criticizing the methods and explained how cricket is an elite sport and not a stand-up comedy act. He was left unimpressed as certain members from the audience attempted to heckle the Indian players with racial slurs and sledges. The former cricketer is of the opinion that sledging is indeed the most overrated aspect of the country's sport.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Calls Rishabh Pant 'legendary' And It Is NOT For His 97 At SCG; See Picture

O'Keeffe also added how the same could have an impact on the youngsters who are present in the stands and that is not a positive sign for the nation. According to the ex-cricketer, 95% of the sledging is unfunny and is laden with abuses. The commentator extolled the quality of cricket that the two nations have played in the series and wants the focus to be shifted on the cricketing action rather than the anti-social behaviour of the players and the spectators. The current commentator also revealed that he is often asked about the most famous sledge he has ever heard in cricket more than his 24-Test career, something which is 'embarrassing' according to him.

IND vs AUS: India defy all odds to pull off a miraculous draw at the SCG

Match saved 🙌



Ashwin and Vihari batted well over a hundred deliveries each to earn India a memorable draw 👏🇮🇳



The thrill of Test cricket 😅#AUSvIND ▶️ https://t.co/jOSQoYOuSC pic.twitter.com/N8TDwKmgnZ — ICC (@ICC) January 11, 2021

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.