The wait cricketing fans to witness the world's biggest Test event as two heavyweights of world cricket will take on each other in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will face Pat Cummins' Australia at the Kennington Oval ground in London from June 7, 2023. Ahead of India vs Australia WTC Final, both teams have been practicing hard for over a week and look all prepared for the highly awaited event.

Team India captain while addressing the pre-match press conference talked about wanting to win an ICC trophy. Rohit believes that he has been given the job to take the Indian team forward and he would like to finish with one or two ICC trophies once he decides to move out of the captaincy.

'I want to win championships': Rohit Sharma

READ: Reserve Day to Oval's first-ever Test in June: Everything to know about the WTC Final

"See obviously I have gotten the job to make sure that to take Indian cricket forward every time whoever it is or someone else. For me also it remains the same, I want to win games, I want to win championships and that is all we play for. It will be nice to win some titles, win some extraordinary series. Having said that, we don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves by overthinking this kind of stuff. As a captain, like I said I want to win championships and that is all the sport is all about. For me, it will be nice if I win one or two championships when I decide to move on from this job", Rohit Sharma said.

READ: 'You need intent, passion': KS Bharat received critical advice from Dhoni before WTC Final

"It will be nice we will wait and see what happens and tomorrow we will start yet another challenge the next five days will be very challenging for us and also gives up the opportunity to win the championship. we do understand that winning the championship is not easy, you will have to do a lot of things right to win the championship. Right now the focus is on that how we can come out on top and do well in this game", Rohit Sharma said.

The Indian cricket team has not been able to win ICC titles for the last ten years and always have been eliminated in the knockout stages of the tournament. Team India now would like to end its winless run and lift the WTC mace.