Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan Reveals Bizarre Reason For Missing Out On A Century

The second ODI between India and Australia went underway on January 17 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Batting first, Shikhar Dhawan notched up his 29th ODI half-century as India surged to 340-6 from their 50 overs. In an innings that was equal parts classy and brutal, Dhawan started patiently before his dexterity with the bat unleashed a sequence of boundaries.

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan reveals reason for missing out on a well-deserved ton

Shikhar Dhawan was eventually dismissed by Kane Richardson after scoring a breezy 96 from just 90 balls. He belted 13 boundaries and a six in his innings. During the innings break, Shikhar Dhawan spoke with the anchor of the official broadcasting channel and revealed details about his knock. When asked about what was going through his mind when he was batting in the 90s, the stylish left-hander said that he was not aware that he was approaching an ODI century.

At 96, Dhawan used Richardson’s pace to his advantage but found Mitchell Starc straight at fine leg. A boundary towards that region would have brought up his 18th ODI hundred.

In the interview, Shikhar Dhawan also praised fellow batsman KL Rahul for his late outbursts. KL Rahul blasted a 52-ball 80 and his acceleration at the end enabled India to go past the 300-run mark.

Innings Break!#TeamIndia post a formidable total of 340/6 (Dhawan 96, Kohli 78, Rahul 80) on the board.



Over to the bowlers now.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/QpZ2n8NBFV — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI updates

At the time of publishing, Australia were 43-1 after 9 overs. Steve Smith (3) and Aaron Finch (17) were unbeaten at the crease approaching team India’s huge first innings total.

