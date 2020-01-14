The Debate
Ind Vs Aus ODIs Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, And All Series Details

Cricket News

The first IND vs AUS ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match begins at 1:30 PM, this afternoon. Have a look at the essential details.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs Aus

India and Australia will face off in Mumbai for their first encounter of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday. The Australians are fielding a full-strength squad with the likes of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins. Marnus Labuschagne has made a lot of waves for Australia in Test cricket and it is very likely that he will make his ODI debut at Mumbai. On the Indian side of affairs, 'The Hitman' Rohit Sharma will be back from rest and will serve as Virat Kohli's deputy as they try to maintain their dominance in the Indian subcontinent. Here are some essential details about the series.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS Dream11 1st ODI predictions, top picks, schedule and all match details

IND vs AUS Series Schedule

  • January 14 - 1st ODI - Mumbai - 1:30 PM IST
  • January 17 - 2nd ODI - Rajkot - 1:30 PM IST
  • January 19 - 3rd ODI - Bengaluru - 1:30 PM IST

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 1st ODI pitch report, weather update and match preview

IND vs AUS Full squads

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Shami.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, David Warner, D'Arcy Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma features twice in top 5 batting scores in India vs Australia ODIs

IND vs AUS Streaming details

The match can be watched live on television by tuning in to the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will host the English broadcast of the match while Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 will host the Hindi broadcast. If you wish to live stream the match on the internet, you can do so on Hotstar and JioTV.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan recalls favourite India vs Australia memory ahead of ODI series

Published:
