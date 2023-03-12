IND Vs AUS: 'Rohit Sharma-Pujara Missed Huge Opportunity'; Reckons Indian Cricket Legend

In response to Australia's big total of 480 runs, Indian openers started on a positive note. On Day 3, both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill looked in great touch as they played shots from the outset to put pressure on Aussie bowling. While Gill was able to capitalise on the start, Rohit Sharma couldn't convert the start into a big total. After Sharma's wicket, Cheteshwar Pujara also got the start but failed to take the innings past the 42-run mark. Indian Batting Legend, Sunil Gavaskar who witnessed the dismissals from the commentary box says the batsmen missed a huge opportunity.

When Rohit Sharma hit his signature six off Mitchell Starc early on during Day 3, another big inning from the captain seemed apparent but soon the Indian skipper departed. At no.3 Cheteshwar Pujara also started well and built a 113-run stand with Gill. However, he departed after scoring 42 runs. Highlighting the dismissals, Sunil Gavaskar said on the air that if he were in their shoes, he would have created destruction in the dressing room.

"See once you are set in the middle, then you start thinking about scoring a century. Both Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were nicely set. But when the two got out they immediately didn't show any anger but the moment they enter a private space there they can do some tod phod (break a few things)," Gavaskar told host broadcaster.

"I'll give you my example. If was dismissed between 30-40 then the team should vacate the dressing room and walk out to the dugout or gallery. Only one or two would stay back to pass information to rest about what happened inside. They used to keep an eye kyunki todh podh hoti thi," he noted.

India vs Australia: 4th Test Day 4

India finished Day 3 on 289/3 at the stumps. On Day 4, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja continued from where they left off and took India past 300 at a fine pace. Jadeja, however, could not last long and threw away his wicket at the score of 309. Currently, India are 343/4 after 125.4 overs, trailing by 161 runs. Virat Kohli is still on the crease, batting at 80, and with him it's KS Bharat, who has been promoted up the order over Shreyas Iyer.