Virat Kohli Admits India Beat 'weak' Australian Side In Historic 2018-19 Test Series Win

The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli scripted history in 2019 by winning a Test series in Australia for the first time ever. The World No.1 Test side will now defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when they once again tour ‘Down Under’ later this year. Speaking about the prospects for the much-anticipated tour, India captain Virat Kohli said that the team is now open to play a ‘Day-Night’ Test match against Australia in their backyard.

Virat Kohli admits defeating 'weak' Australian side in 2018-19

India is currently hosting the visiting Australians for a short ODI series. While speaking with the reporters ahead of the opening game, captain Virat Kohli said that their series win in Australia in 2018-19 gave them a lot of confidence. However, Kohli also admitted that they did not face a full-strength Australian side last time around. At the time of the 2018-19 series, two of their most prolific batsmen (Steve Smith and David Warner) were serving a one-year ban from international cricket for their involvement in 2018’s controversial ball-tampering saga.

Virat Kohli added that it would be a challenge to face Australia this time around because of their full-strength batting order. He also said that the upcoming series will be a closely-fought one. India and Australia are currently the top two sides in ICC World Test Championship points table.

Ind vs Aus 2020

Australia are currently on a tour to India to play a three-match ODI series between January 14 and January 19. The matches will take place in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively. The series will bring an end to India’s gruelling home season, which began in September 2019.

#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli hit some boundaries off Bumrah's bowling in the nets today.



Hear what the Skipper has to say about the same 😅 pic.twitter.com/g81FTR5jRT — BCCI (@BCCI) January 13, 2020

