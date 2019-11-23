Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian Batsman To Score 100 In A Day-Night Test

Virat Kohli delivered when it mattered the most and that too on a big occasion in the second and final Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday. Virat, who had resumed his innings at his overnight score of 59 continued to take the attack towards the Bangladeshi bowlers and was ably supported by Ajinkya Rahane as the duo added 99 runs for the fourth wicket stand. Rahane was the first Indian batsman to be dismissed in the day after he got to his half-century for a 69-ball 51. Kohli stood like a rock and was eventually rewarded for his efforts as he went on to register his 27th Test century.

Virat Kohli creates history

You have heard that right. After Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test century, the Indian skipper ended up breaking a lot of records as well. This was also the 20th Test century as the Indian captain and 41st international century as captain which is the joint-most. Meanwhile, this was also his 70th international century and he also became the first Indian to hit a century in Day-Night Test. At the same time, this was also Virat's first century in the game's longest format since December 2018. His last ton had come against Australia 'Down Under' where he became the first Indian skipper to win a Test series in Australia.

India inch towards a mammoth lead

After getting to his century, Virat Kohli played some fearless cricket as he dealt in boundaries and accelerated India's scoreboard. Ravindra Jadeja who usually plays attacking shots played second fiddle to his captain as Kohli looked in good touch. At the time of lunch, India's scorecard read 289/4. Skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 130 while Jadeja was unbeaten on 12. The hosts are now ahead by 183 runs.

