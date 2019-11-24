Ind Vs Ban: The Hilarious Story Behind Sachin Tendulkar And Harbhajan Singh's 1st Meeting

During the lunch break on Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Indian cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh took cricket fans on a nostalgic trip. The two cricketers who have played many matches together, shared hilarious stories of the Indian cricket team. One of them was the time when the off-spinner bowled Sachin Tendulkar for the first time in the nets.

Also Read l Sachin Tendulkar spills the beans on India's plan to trump Australia at Kolkata in 2001

Some of my favourite cricket memories have come at the Eden Gardens - Today, to relive them on the same turf was unbelievable .. @sachin_rt @VVSLaxman281 @anilkumble1074 thanks @StarSportsIndia and our very own @jatinsapru @Sanjog_G pic.twitter.com/xpwlQx3Hir — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 22, 2019

IND vs BAN: Sachin Tendulkar's hilarious story

Recalling the incident, Sachin Tendulkar said that back in 1995, India went to Mohali to take on West Indies in a Test match. The locals were telling Tendulkar that there was a youngster in Punjab who bowled really good off-spin especially a good doosra. Tendulkar said that he was curious so he called the youngster and asked him to bowl to him in the nets. He added that Harbhajan Singh was that youngster and started bowling to him. While doing so, he continuously kept coming towards him, saying “ji paaji”. It happened too many times and Tendulkar didn’t know the reason why Bhajji kept coming up to him.

Also Read l Ind vs Ban: When Sachin Tendulkar made nostalgic Eden Gardens chant 'Sachin Sachin'

Later when Harbhajan Singh got into the team, the duo started knowing each other and both started talking. One day Harbhajan went to Tendulkar and asked him, “When I was bowling to you in the nets for the first time, why were you calling me towards you?”. Sachin Tendulkar responded in a shock, saying, “I never called you.” Later the master batsman found out that due to the way he used to adjust his helmet, Harbhajan used to think that he was calling him so he kept going to him.

Also Read l Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: India end Day 1 at 174-3, lead by 68 runs

In response to the story, Harbhajan said that Sachin Tendulkar had such an aura, that instead of bowling, Bhajji used to look at him and how he is reacting. The off-spinner added that whenever he would go towards him, Sachin would ask ‘kya hua’ and Harbhajan would say ‘aap hi ne to bulaya hai’. Harbhajan ended the story saying revealing that it was a fanboy moment for him and how that moment changed everything for him.

Also Read l Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Bangladesh all out for 106; India trail by 71 runs