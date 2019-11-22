Rohit Sharma Starts Off In His Signature 'Hitman' Style In The Very First Over

Rohit Sharma has been having a great year so far. After a successful IPL which was followed by an outstanding World Cup, Rohit Sharma silenced his critics when he played some outstanding knocks to revive his Test career during the previous series against South Africa where he not only notched up his maiden double century but also went on to be adjudged Man of the Series as well. He was dismissed at Indore early on but it seems that the 'Hitman' had put that setback behind when he came out to open the innings in the pink-ball Test match.

Rohit Sharma opens his account with a six

Rohit Sharma, who had come out to open the innings for India along with Mayank Agarwal looked meant business as he got off the mark in typical Rohit Sharma style by hitting the ball into the stands. On the fourth delivery of the first over bowled by Al-Amin Hossain, Sharma dispatched one that was bowled over the line of stumps to bring up his as well as India's first six. This also proved that no matter which format Rohit Sharma is playing if he gets a bad ball then he will showcase his limited-overs skills which he is famous for. The video was posted by BCCI on their official Twitter handle. Watch it here.

Meanwhile, Eden Gardens is also a happy hunting ground for Rohit Sharma as it was on this ground that the Hitman had registered the world record ODI score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

Rohit Sharma falls after a good start

Rohit Sharma failed to capitalise on his good start and was dismissed for a 35-ball 21. A knock which included two boundaries and maximum as his stay in the middle came to an end when he was trapped in front of the wicket by Ebadat Hossain. Hossain's length ball outside off stump came back in sharply but Rohit had decided to leave the ball even before he could realise it. The Bangladeshi players appealed and the umpire raised his finger. Sharma took a review but it did not bear any fruits as the ball tracker showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the top of off stump. As it was the umpire's call, the hosts did not lose their review.

