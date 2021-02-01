IND Vs ENG: Disney Set To Get Less Than ₹200 Crore As Channel 4 Could Win England Rights

The India vs England 1st Test match is set to commence on Friday, February 5 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Interestingly, the broadcasting rights are yet to be sealed for the television audience in the United Kingdom (UK). However, the British free-to-air public-service television network Channel 4 have recently emerged as the frontrunner to bag the television streaming rights just ahead of the matches.

Also Read | Marnus Labuschagne Backed For IPL 2021 Contract After Entertaining 3-13 Spell: WATCH

IND vs ENG series likely to get broadcasted by Channel 4 in England

Recent reports in the British media indicate that Channel 4 is likely to earn the telecasting rights for the India vs England Test series. If the network manages to acquire the rights, they will be telecasting England’s Test team matches for the first time since 2005. The move will also mark the return of free-to-air international cricket for cricket fans in England.

On the other hand, the series will be made available live for fans in India on the Star Sports Network. According to a report in ‘The Telegraph’, they were earlier expected to earn more than 20 million sterling pounds (₹200 crore) for their streaming rights. However, that amount is expected to drop below as British networks like BT and Sky Sports continue to tussle against each other in order to acquire their own rights ahead of England’s gruelling international season.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Predicts Mumbai's Auction Strategy For IPL, Hints At Big Buys In Pace Dept

India vs England live streaming details

As mentioned earlier, the India vs England Test series will be made available for television fans in India on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IND vs ENG matches will also be available for live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. For India vs England live scores and updates, one can visit the official social media pages of BCCI and England Cricket.

India vs England 1st Test updates

The India vs England 1st Test match will be played in Chennai between February 5 and 9. The venue is also scheduled to host the second Test of the four-match series. Here is a look at the entire scheduled of the India vs England contests.

Also Read | BCCI Working With Govt To Get Cricketers Vaccinated, Hopeful Of Hosting IPL 2021 In India

Virat Kohli, Joe Root to lead charge in India vs England 2021 Tests

Indian captain Virat Kohli is all set to make a return into the playing XI, after he took a paternity midway into the series in Australia last month. Meanwhile, in-form batsman Joe Root will be resuming his duties as England skipper after leading his side to an emphatic 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka. Here is a look at the entire squads of both sides ahead of the series-opener in Chennai.

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

16 players 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

6 travelling reserves 🏏

All the details here 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2021

Also Read | KKR Star Shubman Gill Gets Praised By Australian Great Ahead Of IPL 2021 Auction

Image source: England Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.