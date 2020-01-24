The Debate
Jimmy Neesham's After-shave Horror Makes Him Give Reverse Sweep Advice On Instagram

Cricket News

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum went ahead and left a comment on Jimmy Neesham's post. Jimmy Neesham has not been included in the Kiwis' T20I squad.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Neesham

India managed to win their first T20I against New Zealand by a six-wicket margin. The visitors won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Kiwi side took full advantage of the home situation and managed to put up a whopping 203 on the board. However, no score is big enough for this lethal Indian side. They went on to win the match. They began the tour with their highest successful overseas run chase in T20I cricket. As the Indian batsmen cut New Zealand's bowlers one by one, one Kiwi player mistakenly cut his own face. 

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Cheekily Hits Back At Twitter Follower Over Fantasy Cricket Troll

It is none other than Jimmy Neesham. He uploaded the picture on Twitter with a quirky caption which read, "Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face." The cut looked deep as his fans showed concern and also made some jokes about the blunder. Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum also left a comment on Jimmy Neesham's post. Let's have a look.

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Strikes Down Idea Of Bringing Football's Goal-line Technology Into Cricket

Jimmy Neesham's reverse sweep massacre 

Also Read | Jimmy Neesham Hits Back At Indian Fan On Twitter For Calling Him 'clown'

 

Fans react to the post

Jimmy Neesham is not included in New Zealand's T20I squad against India. 

Also Read | Ind Vs NZ LIVE Score | Shreyas Iyer Finishes It Off In Style As India Take A 1-0 Lead

