Jimmy Neesham's After-shave Horror Makes Him Give Reverse Sweep Advice On Instagram

India managed to win their first T20I against New Zealand by a six-wicket margin. The visitors won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Kiwi side took full advantage of the home situation and managed to put up a whopping 203 on the board. However, no score is big enough for this lethal Indian side. They went on to win the match. They began the tour with their highest successful overseas run chase in T20I cricket. As the Indian batsmen cut New Zealand's bowlers one by one, one Kiwi player mistakenly cut his own face.

It is none other than Jimmy Neesham. He uploaded the picture on Twitter with a quirky caption which read, "Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face." The cut looked deep as his fans showed concern and also made some jokes about the blunder. Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum also left a comment on Jimmy Neesham's post. Let's have a look.

Jimmy Neesham's reverse sweep massacre

Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don’t reverse sweep up into your own face 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0zTVFw8NLD — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) January 24, 2020

Fans react to the post

You good man? Seems like it hurts a bit... I hope you're fit soon again, take care, love you — Darth Pinecone (@Ajith_Chandran_) January 24, 2020

Nasty ripper - seam or grill, Get well soon!



Gavaskar explained sweep in an early TV show on cricket :

"Watch ball, get low, don't hit too hard". Dude never reverse swept though! — Boni Gopalan (@bonigv) January 24, 2020

Jimmy Neesham is not included in New Zealand's T20I squad against India.

