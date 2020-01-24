The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates | Guptill & Munro Take Indian Bowlers To The Cleaners

Cricket News

India hoping to break their T20I jinx against the Kiwis

Written By Karthik Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

India hoping to break their T20I jinx against the Kiwis
New Zealand reach 50 in no time
6 mins ago | January 24, 2020 12:46

Munro continues to pile pressure on the Indian bowlers as New Zealand reach 50 runs in five overs. 

After 5 overs, New Zealand are 52-0

Kiwi batsmen take bowlers to the cleaners
11 mins ago | January 24, 2020 12:41

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are taking on the Indian bowlers, sparing not even the feared Jasprit Bumrah as they race to 44 runs in just 4 overs.

After 4 overs, New Zealand are 44-0

Hamish Bennett makes T20 debut ten years after maiden outing with Kiwis
21 mins ago | January 24, 2020 12:30

 

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Live Updates
59 mins ago | January 24, 2020 11:52

India win the toss and elect to bowl first.

 

India hope to break the T20I jinx against New Zealand as the grueling tour kicks off at Auckland
1 hour ago | January 24, 2020 11:09

India will be hoping to break their T20I jinx against New Zealand when the two teams lock horns at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.  Virat Kohli will be all geared up to take on New Zealand after a morale-boosting ODI series win against five-time world champions Australia recently. The two teams will be locking horns for the first time since that heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at Manchester last year. It was also the last time that MS Dhoni was seen in Indian colours as he has been on a sabbatical break since then.

READ: NZ vs Ind 1st T20I: Auckland pitch report, weather updates and match preview

READ: BCCI publicly endorses KL Rahul and NOT Rishabh Pant as India's T20I wicketkeeper

Meanwhile, Indians skipper Virat Kohli went on to say that the Men In Blue are not looking to seek vengeance for that bitter loss and called the Kiwi players as nice people. Kohli is also on the cusp of breaking a couple of records in the five-match T20I series.

READ: India U-19s vs New Zealand U-19s live streaming, pitch and weather report

READ: IN-U19 vs NZ-U19 Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

India tour of New Zealand

The Virat Kohli-led side will be touring New Zealand where they are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches between January 24 to March 4, 2020. The two-match Test series will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 where India is currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas. 

The Men In Blue will also be eyeing their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. Even though India have beaten New Zealand in both Test and ODI series, the Black Caps have managed to get the better of them in the shortest format of the game. India failed to register T20I series wins over New Zealand during their previous visits in 2009 and 2019 respectively and therefore, they would be hoping to turn the tables on the hosts this time around. 

 

COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SIBAL: 'WHO IS 'TUKDE-TUKDE' GANG?'
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
ANDHRA CM TO ABOLISH UPPER HOUSE
SAMBIT PATRA LASHES AT KERALA GOVT
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA