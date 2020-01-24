India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates | Guptill & Munro Take Indian Bowlers To The Cleaners

India will be hoping to break their T20I jinx against New Zealand when the two teams lock horns at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. Virat Kohli will be all geared up to take on New Zealand after a morale-boosting ODI series win against five-time world champions Australia recently. The two teams will be locking horns for the first time since that heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at Manchester last year. It was also the last time that MS Dhoni was seen in Indian colours as he has been on a sabbatical break since then.

Meanwhile, Indians skipper Virat Kohli went on to say that the Men In Blue are not looking to seek vengeance for that bitter loss and called the Kiwi players as nice people. Kohli is also on the cusp of breaking a couple of records in the five-match T20I series.

India tour of New Zealand

The Virat Kohli-led side will be touring New Zealand where they are scheduled to play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches between January 24 to March 4, 2020. The two-match Test series will also be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 where India is currently on top of the points table. However, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli & Co. can emulate their Test greatness overseas.

The Men In Blue will also be eyeing their maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. Even though India have beaten New Zealand in both Test and ODI series, the Black Caps have managed to get the better of them in the shortest format of the game. India failed to register T20I series wins over New Zealand during their previous visits in 2009 and 2019 respectively and therefore, they would be hoping to turn the tables on the hosts this time around.