Ind Vs SL 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Misses Out On Trophy Celebrations After Pune Failure

India defeated Sri Lanka in the third T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. With a massive 78-run win, the hosts continued the steamrolling form that they have been in for almost a year now. Another highlight from the game was that Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson finally got another chance to represent India.

Sanju Samson finally gets a vote of confidence from Virat Kohli

Sanju Samson made his T20I debut for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe and had not played a T20I for the country since then. On Friday, he was finally picked over Rishabh Pant and was part of the Indian playing XI. Fans had been criticising the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the lack of chances which were bestowed upon Sanju Samson in the past few months.

As Samson took guard once again on Friday, he made a statement by smashing his very first ball for a six. He departed the very next ball as he was trapped lbw off a Wanindu Hasaranga delivery. However, India piled on a massive total of 201 which was enough to make Sri Lanka lose the match eventually.

Where was Sanju Samson during the team celebrations?

Them boys ready for the tour! 😬 pic.twitter.com/865UXYJh7S — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) January 11, 2020

As Team India lifted another trophy, the pictures captured all players but Sanju Samson. Fans wondered why Samson was not there to celebrate the win with his team. However, a post from India's Test opener, Mayank Agarwal gave them their answer. Agarwal posted a picture from a flight in which he was seen alongside Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson.

These players are all a part of the India A side which will face New Zealand A in a few games before the Blackcaps host the Indians for 5 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 3 Tests. India A will play three unofficial ODIs and two unofficial Tests against the New Zealand A side. Here is the full India A squad for the same.

Shubman Gill (captain)

Mayank Agarwal

Suryakumar Yadav

Sanju Samson

Axar Patel

Sandeep Warrier

Hardik Pandya

Ishan Kishan

Mohammed Siraj

K Khaleel Ahmed

Krunal Pandya

Ishan Porel

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rahul Chahar

Prithvi Shaw

(Image Courtesy: AP)

