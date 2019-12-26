Shreyas Iyer Impresses Fans After Revealing New Talent In Witty Year-ending Instagram Post

It is getting increasingly common for cricketers to share their impressive workout regimes with their fans and Shreyas Iyer is one of the superstars who has joined the bandwagon. The 25-year-old Indian batsman shared a video of himself jumping over obstacles and wittingly captioned it "Tryna jump over 2019." Have a look at the interesting post.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer highlights the team's preparations to tackle the dew factor at Cuttack

Shreyas Iyers overcomes obstacles

Tryna jump over 2019. pic.twitter.com/biq4m06rNU — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) December 26, 2019

The video posted by Iyer shows the superstar batsman jumping literally over hurdles athletics-style as he finally got through them in slow motion and stared into the camera in a heroic fashion. The caption had Iyer cleverly referring to the obstacles he faced in 2019 and how he got through them eventually. Fans loved the video and the same was very evident through the comments. "What a fantastic jump", a fan wrote.

Best of luck... Future Indian cricket team captain — Jagmal Rajput (@JagmalRajput1) December 26, 2019

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer claims he can play both 'singles & strokes', says he knows his game well

Overall, 2019 was a great year for Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batting champion kept rising through the ranks and achieved some impressive feats. Earlier in the year, Iyer was appointed as the full-time skipper of the Delhi Capitals. As the Capitals skipper, Iyer led the team from the front and helped them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012. He scored 463 runs in 16 matches for the Capitals. Ahead of the 2020 IPL, Iyer was retained by Delhi as their skipper and will now lead the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin.

ALSO READ | IND v WI: Shreyas Iyer effects a run-out from nowhere to send back Shimron Hetmyer

On the international circuit, Iyer finally started to become a more consistent figure in the Indian white-ball teams. He added weight to the Indian middle order and was vital to the team during the home season in matches against Bangladesh, South Africa, and West Indies. It will be quite interesting to observe where Iyer's career goes in 2020.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Shreyas Iyer raises his bat on 49* to leave Virat Kohli and teammates in splits