IND Vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja's Dream Delivery Ends Roston Chase's Miserable Day

Roston Chase's miserable day in the middle came to an end when he failed with the bat in the second ODI at Vizag on Wednesday. Chase was earlier hit for 31 runs in the 47th over of the first innings by Shreyas Iyer after he had overstepped on his very first delivery. He gave away 48 runs in his five overs at an economy rate of 9.60 without any success. However, when he came out to bat, he could not last for too long either.

Jadeja's beauty ends Chase's miserable day

This happened in the 16th over of the West Indian run chase. On the final delivery, Jadeja had bowled a flatter delivery around the leg stump and Chase looked to defend the ball. However, the dream delivery was good enough to beat his defence and it turned away from the right-hander and hit on top of the off-stump. The Indian players were delighted while Roston Chase's miserable day came to an end.

''Well, it completes a pretty ordinary day, doesn't it for Roston Chase. 5 overs 48. Well, this is a terrific delivery pitching middle and leg and hitting the top of off. This is pretty much an impossible delivery to play because he (Jadeja) bowls it flat, he bowls it at such a good pace. Can't even go down the pitch'', said Sunil Gavaskar on air.

The video of this dismissal was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Iyer hits Chase for 31 runs in an over

After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer cut loose as he scored the most runs off an over in ODIs for India after smashing Roston Chase for four sixes and a boundary in the over. Coming in the 47th over, Chase started the over with no-ball after which Rishabh Pant scored a single of the free-hit presented to him. The next 5 balls saw Shreyas Iyer thwart Roston Chase all over the park as the bowler bowled full tosses and short deliveries in the over. He was finally dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell for a stellar 53.

