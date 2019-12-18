Ind Vs WI: Watch Shreyas Iyer Thwart Roston Chase For Record 31 Runs In One Over

Shreyas Iyer scored 53 runs of 32 balls as West Indies bowlers were humiliated in the ongoing second ODI match at Vishakhapatnam. It was a cracking knock from the Delhi Capitals skipper who along with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went after the West Indies bowlers, sending the balls over the fence. Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid the foundation for a huge score with double-century stand.

Ind vs WI: Shreyas Iyer tonks Roston Chase

After the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer cut loose as he scored the most runs off an over in ODIs for India after smashing Roston Chase for four sixes and a boundary in the over. Coming in the 47th over, Chase started the over with no-ball after which Rishabh Pant scored a single of the free-hit presented to him. The next 5 balls saw Shreyas Iyer thwart Roston Chase all over the park as the bowler bowled full tosses and short deliveries in the over. He was finally dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell on 53.



11 ODIs, 6 half-centuries for Shreyas Iyer 👏



India's number four problems solved?#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/KKkjt4s4Kr — ICC (@ICC) December 18, 2019

Ind vs WI: Here's how the innings folded

India finally ended the innings at 387/5, scoring 127 runs off the last 10 overs. Indian openers got India off to an excellent start in the first powerplay overs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma dominated West Indies bowler. Rohit scored his 28th ODI century. He scored 159 runs before losing his wicket to Sheldon Cottrell. Rahul scored his third ODI century but got out right after. Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck.

