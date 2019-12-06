The Debate
IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Shows Off Anchoring Skills Again In Latest 'Kulcha' Interview

Cricket News

India's favourite spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were interviewed by Rohit Sharma ahead of the first IND vs WI T20I in Hyderabad. Read more

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs WI

Indian fans are delighted more often than not whenever they get to see spin-twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal share their funny content on social media. 'KulCha' made another appearance on the internet on Thursday with their new video where they get interviewed by 'The Hitman' Rohit Sharma in English. Have a look at the funny video and how the fans reacted to it.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav share details about their lives

In an interview where 'KulCha' insisted that they be interviewed in English, the spin duo revealed how they unwind during their hectic schedules. Chahal mentioned how he has brought his family a new house in Gurgaon where he spends time with them. He has also bought a new dog for himself and prefers spending time with him. Yuzi's dog is called "Groot". Yadav also revealed that he likes to travel to Australia and mentioned some of his favourite destinations like Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Fans loved the funny interview and here are some of their reactions.

A few days ago, even Chahal had posted a photo on his Instagram with a funny caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on

After a thumping win against Bangladesh in the Test series, India will now be playing three T20Is and three ODIs against the West Indies. The first T20I will be played today in Hyderabad. The match begins at 7 PM IST.

Here is the squad for the T20I series: Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Sanju Samson

