Ind Vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal Set To Beat THIS Jasprit Bumrah Record In 1st T20I

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in Hyderabad when these two teams face each other in the first match of the three-match T20I series starting on Friday. India is currently at the 5th spot of the ICC rankings, while West Indies are at the lowly 10th spot despite being the defending T20 World Cup champions. However, the series is set to be exciting as there are many records which could well be broken.

Ind vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal set to overtake R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be in the spotlight in the first match of the series. This is mainly because Chahal is just three wickets away from making a record in T20Is. If he manages to pick up three wickets in the first match, he will become the highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals for India. Chahal is on the third position with 50 wickets from 34 matches. Ravichandran Ashwin leads the list with 52 wickets while birthday boy Jasprit Bumrah is second on the list with 51 wickets.

India vs West Indies: Yuzvendra Chahal's best figures in T20Iss

Yuzvendra Chahal recorded his best bowling figures in 2017 against England when he picked up 6/25 to help India secure a 75-run victory over England in the third T20I. His figures were the third-best in the history of T20 internationals before Deepak Chahar eclipsed his record during recent series against Bangladesh. At that time, Chahal became the first Indian bowler to pick up a 5-wicket haul in T20Is.

India vs West Indies T20I series

West Indies would be looking for revenge after being dismantled by India 3-0 in their own backyard in August. They have already acclimatised themselves to the Indian conditions, having played a series against Afghanistan recently. They lost the T20I series 2-1, which has certainly dented their confidence, coming into the series. The Kieron Pollard-led side has a big task ahead as they face arguably the best team in the world right now and the Windies will be hoping to put up a good show in the series.

India, who rested several of their players in recent times, brought back the likes of Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami into the squad. It clearly shows that they mean serious business with the T20 World Cup fast approaching. They have plenty of quality with bat and ball and will look to get the series off to a flying start.