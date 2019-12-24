The Debate
The Debate
Ind Vs WI: Mohammed Shami Repeats 2014 Exploits By Topping ODI Wickets List In 2019

Cricket News

Mohammed Shami ends 2019 as the highest wicket-taker of the year in ODIs. Previously, the Indian pacer also achieved this feat during the 2014 calendar year.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs WI

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami picked up 5 wickets in the recently concluded ODI series win against West Indies. His series haul extended his ODI tally to 42 wickets and the Indian pacer now lead the charts of the highest wicket-takers in 2019 in the format. Shami is four wickets ahead of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who picked 38 wickets from 20 matches.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Mohammed Shami tops ODI wicket-takers chart in 2019

Mohammed Shami picked up 42 wickets from 21 matches to end the calendar year as 2019’s highest wicket-taker in ODIs. The right-armed pacer achieved this feat for the second time in his career. Previously, Shami was the joint highest wicket-taker along with Ajantha Mendis when he picked up 38 wickets in 2014.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

The Indian bowler was also at his ferocious best at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England. Shami picked up 14 wickets in just 4 matches, including a spell of 5-69 against England. He also took a match-winning hat-trick against Afghanistan in the final over of their thrilling encounter.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

Mohammed Shami in the ICC Rankings

Mohammed Shami is currently ranked 22nd in ICC ODI Bowler’s rankings. Along with Shami, four other prominent Indians feature in the top 25 list, including Jasprit Bumrah, who continues to lead the ICC rankings.

Mohammed Shami in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, the pacer was recently retained by Kings XI Punjab for ₹4.8 crore. The cricketer will once again be seen in the 'Lion’s Den' in 2020 after making his debut for the franchise in the 2019 edition.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Published:
