Ind Vs WI: Watch Rohit Sharma Cuss Kieron Pollard In Hindi After Playful Banter

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard share a solid bond as both of them have been playing together for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the last nine years. In Sunday's ODI between the two nations in Chennai, the duo was seen in a cheerful mood, displaying the respect they have for each other. Pollard was trying to communicate something to Rohit as he listened carefully to what his IPL teammate said. In the end, the West Indian star showed some moves and went away. India's ODI vice-captain was seen smiling and seemed to have enjoyed the conversation. He turned to KL Rahul who was batting at the other end and uttered a popular Hindi word.

Rohit Sharma speaks to Kieron Pollard in Hindi

Rohit, who was in sublime touch in the Mumbai T20I, wasn't at his best in the first ODI. He started slowly as KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli were sent back to the pavilion in quick succession by fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell. Along with Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma tried to stabilize the innings.

The duo put stitched a 55-run partnership for the third wicket and rescued India after the loss of two early wickets. But just when both the batsmen had settled in, Alzarri Joseph got Rohit Sharma out as the right-hander went for the pull, but couldn’t time it properly. The batter ended up splicing the leather and Pollard took a rather simple catch at mid-wicket. Rohit managed 36 runs off 56 balls with the help of six fours. Meanwhile, India were thrashed in the first ODI by 8 wickets on the back of centuries by Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope. The series now moves to Visakhapatnam where the teams will battle it out in the second ODI on December 18.

