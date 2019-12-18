IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Hits A MAXIMUM Down On One Knee, WATCH

There is no doubt that Rohit Sharma is a perennial six-hitter. The Mumbai Indians skipper is now the best six-hitter in international cricket for the past three years, and his skill was on display during the second ODI between India and West Indies. Rohit Sharma hit the West Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground in a marathon 159-run innings.

Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma's one-knee six off Jason Holder

Rohit Sharma was at his six-hitting best on Wednesday as he hit as many as five sixes. One of the highlights of Rohit’s innings was his outlandish six over the covers off Jason Holder in the 36th over of the innings. Rohit, who was batting on 102, went down on one knee and hit the last ball of the over for a six over extra cover in a tremendous display of skill.

Ind vs WI: Watch Rohit Sharma's six here:

Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma's scintillating 159 breaks records

Rohit Sharma scored a classy 159 off just 128 deliveries. He hit 17 boundaries and 5 sixes over the fence. He broke all sorts of records in what was a yet another 150+ score for the Indian vice-captain. Rohit Sharma, since turning opener in 2013, has scored over 150 at least once every year. It was Rohit’s 28th ODI hundred. He is joint 4th highest in the list of most ODI hundreds ever.

Ind vs WI: India on top

Centuries from openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and quick-fire cameos from Rishabh Pant and Kedar Jadhav propelled India to a mammoth 387/5 in their 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant took a special liking to Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell as the duo amassed 55 runs in just two overs. West Indies, who won the first ODI in Chennai, have a task at hand if they have to overhaul India’s daunting score.

