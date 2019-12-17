IND Vs WI: Shreyas Iyer Reveals His Favourite Dish On Instagram, Enjoys Chennai Delicacies

Upcoming Indian batting superstar Shreyas Iyer took India to a formidable total in the first ODI against the West Indies at the Chepauk Stadium. While the Indians lost the gamee, the match did show promise as young talents like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer took the centre stage and produced vital innings in a tough situation. However, Shreyas Iyer is somehow who knows how to enjoy life as he often posts snapshots about off-the-field happenings.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Shai Hope proud of overcoming inevitable Chennai cramps to pull off rare chase

Shreyas Iyer's favourite food? Fish curry!

On his rest day, Iyer shared a photo of his favourite food which is 'White Pomfret poached in Coconut Milk'. The photo was shared on his Instagram story. Have a look at the delicious preparation. The snapshot seems to have been taken from the Taj Coramandel Hotel in Chennai, where the Indian team often stays when playing their matches in the city.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Netizens explode after Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard clash over Jadeja's run out

Shreyas Iyer helps India reach a defendable total

On the field, Shreyas Iyer is quickly turning into a Team India regular and has made his chances count. On Sunday, as India took on the Windies in the first ODI at Chennai, Iyer formed an important partnership with Rishabh Pant worth 114 runs. This partnership was vital for India to reach 287 after the Big Three (Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli) were dismissed cheaply. Iyer's knock consisted of 70 runs which included five fours and one six. India will now take on the Windies on Wednesday at Visakhapatnam and Iyer would be hoping to win the match for the hosts to keep the series alive.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Aakash Chopra likens Ravindra Jadeja's run out to Steve Smith's 'Brainfade'

Shreyas Iyer's IPL future

Shreyas Iyer will continue to be the captain of the Delhi Capitals. Ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction, the Capitals already boast the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and many more. Iyer will continue to captain the team, which reached its first playoffs since 2012 in the last season of the IPL.

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar thanked by Chennai fan for meeting him again after 19 years