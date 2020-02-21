Ind W Vs AUS W Live: Why Was Ashleigh Gardner Given Not Out To Deny Poonam Yadav A Wicket?

India Women registered an unlikely victory over host nation Australia Women in the opening Group A game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday. Poonam Yadav spun a web around the Australian batters to guide India to a memorable 17-run victory over the defending champions. Yadav ended with figures of 4/19, the best for an Indian Women's bowler in T20 World Cup history and could have had her fifth wicket of Ashleigh Gardner as well, had the ball not pitched twice before hitting the stumps in the IND vs AUS T20 World Cup clash.

India Women beat Australia Women

IND W vs AUS W live score: Why was Ash Gardner give not out?

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the Australian Women innings, when Poonam Yadav was bowling the final over of her spell. Ashleigh Gardner, who was batting on 28, dragged a delivery back onto the stumps to give Poonam Yadav her fifth wicket. However, when the umpires checked the footage, it was derived that the ball had pitched twice before reaching Gardner resulting in a no-ball. While the referral denied Poonam Yadav a 5-wicket haul, it did not make much difference to the end result as India won the game by 17 runs.

IND W vs AUS W live score: Rules say that double-bounce deliveries are no-balls

According to the laws of the game, a delivery which bounces more than once or is rolling off the surface before touching he players’ bat or the popping crease, then it is considered an illegitimate ball and the umpires can call it a no-ball and award a free hit. The umpires in the IND vs AUS T20 World Cup clash checked whether Ash Gardner had hit the ball, and after finding conclusive evidence that she didn’t, awarded a no-ball to Australia. Despite the reprieve, Gardner could do much before perishing herself for 36-ball 34.

