IND W Vs ENG W: Twitterati Roasts ICC Over No 'reserve Day' Rule For Women's T20 WC Semis

Cricket News

IND W vs ENG W: Fans roasts ICC on Twitter for not scheduling a reserve day for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

IND W vs ENG W

The India Women vs England Women semi-final clash ended in a damp squib, resulting in India proceeding through to their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. Over the past few days, the weather forecast at the Sydney Cricket Ground indicated continuous showers on match day. Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not schedule a reserve day for the semi-final showdowns, India Women will now compete for the title clash on March 8 on the virtue of securing more wins in their group stage matches.

Also Read | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Reach First-ever T20 World Cup Final After 7 Attempts

India Women vs England Women: Twitterati roasts ICC over no ‘reserve day’ in IND W vs ENG W

After the IND W vs ENG W washout, many cricket fans took to Twitter and slammed ICC for not having a reserve day for the crucial knockout fixture. Even former England men’s captain Michael Vaughan took to the micro-blogging site and expressed his thoughts over the same.

Also Read | Shafali Verma Jumps 19 Places To Become No.1 Batswoman In Latest ICC T20I Rankings

Also Read | IND W Vs ENG W Live: India Qualify For The Final After Rain Washes Out Sydney Semi-final

Also Read | India Women Vs England Women Semi-final SCG Pitch Report And Weather Forecast At Sydney

IND W vs ENG W: South Africa Women vs Australia Women match updates

After the India Women vs England Women washout, the rain threat continues to loom for the second semi-final at the venue as well. The South Africa Women vs Australia Women were scheduled to start play at 1:30 PM IST on the same day. However, the match is reportedly delayed until further inspection by the umpires. Similar to the IND W vs ENG W, the South African Women team will qualify for the final if the South Africa Women vs Australia Women game ended in a washout.

Also Read | India Women Vs England Women T20 World Cup Semi-final All Toss Stats And Match Timings

