IND W Vs ENG W: Twitterati Roasts ICC Over No 'reserve Day' Rule For Women's T20 WC Semis

The India Women vs England Women semi-final clash ended in a damp squib, resulting in India proceeding through to their first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final. Over the past few days, the weather forecast at the Sydney Cricket Ground indicated continuous showers on match day. Since the International Cricket Council (ICC) did not schedule a reserve day for the semi-final showdowns, India Women will now compete for the title clash on March 8 on the virtue of securing more wins in their group stage matches.

The #INDvENG semifinal is called off due to rain. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 make it to their maiden #T20WorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/y4rfDWjzFi — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 5, 2020

India Women vs England Women: Twitterati roasts ICC over no ‘reserve day’ in IND W vs ENG W

After the IND W vs ENG W washout, many cricket fans took to Twitter and slammed ICC for not having a reserve day for the crucial knockout fixture. Even former England men’s captain Michael Vaughan took to the micro-blogging site and expressed his thoughts over the same.

No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

As an Indian I am happy they progressed to the final but even if they win the final that won't be the true justice to them because of poor ICC rules and their logistics. They knew that weather was not good for the match but they didn't had the guts to change the venue .Poor ICC — Aryan Jain (@aryan_jain17) March 5, 2020

These women who have come so far progressing international cricket deserve better. This World Cup has descended into utter farce. What a joke when this was so foreseeable. Why wouldn’t you have a reserve day for weather? — Jon Ralph (@RalphyHeraldSun) March 5, 2020

Absolutely amateur stuff not moving the semis away from Sydney. They knew 3-4 days ago it was going to rain but didn’t move the games. Utter rubbish stuff from ICC. #T20WorldCup — John Murray (@SidebySide) March 5, 2020

England win by ICC rules and lose by ICC rules. #INDvENG



Feeling sad😢 pic.twitter.com/UMU3ifdsgK — Royal Alok (@RoyalAlok1) March 5, 2020

IND W vs ENG W: South Africa Women vs Australia Women match updates

After the India Women vs England Women washout, the rain threat continues to loom for the second semi-final at the venue as well. The South Africa Women vs Australia Women were scheduled to start play at 1:30 PM IST on the same day. However, the match is reportedly delayed until further inspection by the umpires. Similar to the IND W vs ENG W, the South African Women team will qualify for the final if the South Africa Women vs Australia Women game ended in a washout.

