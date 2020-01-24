India U-19s Vs New Zealand U-19s Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

India Under-19s will square off against New Zealand Under-19s in the 20th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 on Friday, January 24. The match will take place at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. It will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). India come into the game with a win over Japan U-19s by 10 wickets, giving them a lot of confidence coming into the game.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 match preview

The ongoing tournament is the 13th edition of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The 16-team tournament is being played in South Africa over the course of 23 days (January 17 to February 9). 48 matches will be played in the round-robin and knockout format across different venues of South Africa. By winning the previous edition in 2018, India are the defending champions.

India vs New Zealand U-19 World Cup: Weather conditions

Unfortunately, the weather forecast isn’t ideal for Bloemfontein on Friday. According to AccuWeather, thunderstorms are set to be present in the city throughout the day. While the temperature is set to be between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius, the humidity is set to hover around 63%. Chances of rain are 90%.

India vs New Zealand pitch report

The pitch at Bloemfontein has been favourable to both batsmen and bowlers. The last game that New Zealand played at the venue was the prime example with batsmen getting full value for their shots while at the same time, both fast bowlers, as well as spinners, getting assistance from the pitch. With Thunderstorms set to lash out on Friday, the fast bowlers could be more lethal and both sides may want to exploit the moisture by opting to bowl first.

India vs New Zealand live streaming details

You can catch all the live action on Star Sports 3. Live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER