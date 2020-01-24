NZ Vs Ind 1st T20I: Auckland Pitch Report, Weather Updates And Match Preview

India are currently on a 40-day full-fledged tour to New Zealand between January 24 and March 4. The tour will include five T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. The upcoming opening match of the T20I series will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on January 24. The action will commence at 12:20 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand: Squad updates

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the upcoming T20I series after the left-hander sustained a shoulder injury against Australia last week. Sanju Samson replaced Shikhar Dhawan in India’s T20I squad. Check out the final line-ups of both teams for the upcoming contests.

NZ vs Ind 1st T20I: New Zealand squad

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

NZ vs Ind 1st T20I: India squad

Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube

NZ vs Ind weather report

Conditions are all set for a spectacular T20I evening. With no threat of rains, expect 40-overs of quality cricketing entertainment between the two nations. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 18°C to 23°C.

NZ vs Ind pitch report

The Eden Park deck is known for providing assistance to teams batting first. However, the last time India played a T20I at the ground, India ended up winning the contest by 7 wickets. Due to small dimensions and past results at the stadium, captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

The two captains all smiles as they pose with the trophy ahead of the 5-match T20I series #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TRGAAZ8nl1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2020

