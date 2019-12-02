Mitchell Starc Sports Inspiring Message On Armband; Lets The Ball Do The Talking

Mitchell Starc is one of the fastest bowlers around in the international circuit. Starc was at his speedy best, accounting for 14 wickets in the Aus vs Pak series. He terrorized batsmen with his deadly pace and accuracy. Starc’s performance seems even more staggering when you look at his wickets tally. It is more than what the entire Pakistan bowling line-up managed in the series.

Aus vs Pak: Micthell Starc sports an interesting motivational message on his armband

Mitchell Starc came into the series after warming the bench for most of the Ashes. Starc’s inconsistency was one of the major reasons why he was overlooked, featuring in only one Test in the five-match series. He then returned to the Sheffield Shield, got his mojo back and made an astonishing comeback in the series against Pakistan. It seems like bowling fast is Starc’s mantra and that’s what keeps him going. Mitchell Starc even sports an armband that has the exact emotions: ‘F**k It, Bowl Fast.’

Love the message Mitchell Starc has on his wrist, “F IT! BOWL FAST” #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/FqwmTvV6Lg — Count von Numbers (@smith66dave99) December 1, 2019

Aus vs Pak: Mitchell Starc back to his devastating best

Mitchell Starc has been in fine form in the Aus vs Pak series. The pacer accounted for 7 wickets in the first Test in Brisbane. In the Day-Night Test at Adelaide, Starc ran through the Pakistani batting order to end the innings with commendable figures of 6/66.

Aus vs Pak: Micthell Starc is Australia's Mr Reliable

Mitchell Starc is one of Australia’s leading fast bowlers in this decade, regularly featuring for the Aussies in all three formats of the game. Starc has played 54 Tests for Australia, picking up an impressive 229 wickets. Starc’s ODI record is quite staggering. He has snapped up 172 wickets in just 85 ODIs at an admirable average of 20.99. Mitchell Starc was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019 World Cup, picking up 27 wickets in just 10 games as Australia were eliminated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals.

