WATCH: Jonny Bairstow Is Left Shell-shocked As Carey Displays Incredible Presence Of Mind

The Ashes 2023: Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during Day 5's play in the second Test match of England vs Australia Ashes 2023 series.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ashes 2023, Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow after getting dismissed in the 2nd Ashes Test (Image: Sony LIV)


The fifth day of the second Test match of Ashes 2023 started with England on 114/4 with captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett on the crease. While Australia entered the day needing six wickets for the victory, England needed 257 runs more for the win. The Aussies earlier won the first Ashes Test by two wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

3 Things You Need To Know

  • Ben Stokes completed his century in the first session on Day 5
  • England received a fourth-innings target of 371 runs
  • Ben Duckett was dismissed for 83 runs on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test

Alex Carey's presence of mind results in embarrassing dismissal for Jonny Bairstow

As Day 5’s play kicked off, Ben Stokes completed his half-century, providing a perfect example of England’s ‘bazball’ approach with his glorious shots. Going ahead in the first session, the home side suffered their first blow of the day when Duckett perished for 83 runs in the 46th over. It was Jonny Bairstow who then came out to bat at no. 7 for England.

However, Bairstow’s stay on the crease ended in a bizarre fashion due to a rare brain fade moment. As Bairstow ducked the half-tracker and walked out of the crease to talk to his partner, Alex Carey removed the bails with an underarm throw. While the batsman looked befuddled with the happenings, the umpires asked him to leave citing that the ball was still in play. Here’s a look at the bizarre dismissal and how the Internet reacted to it.

Ben Stokes remains unhinged by Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal

The umpire’s decision was further understood to be the right decision as neither Bairstow attempted for a run, nor the ball was dead. Bairstow’s wicket reduced England to 193/6 as Stokes was joined in the middle by Stuart Broad. Despite losing Bairstow’s wicket, England captain Stokes looked unhinged and continued to smash the Aussie bowlers all around the park. He smashed three consecutive maximums in the 56th over to complete his century in 141 balls.

