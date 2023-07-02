WATCH: Jonny Bairstow Is Left Shell-shocked As Carey Displays Incredible Presence Of Mind

The fifth day of the second Test match of Ashes 2023 started with England on 114/4 with captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett on the crease. While Australia entered the day needing six wickets for the victory, England needed 257 runs more for the win. The Aussies earlier won the first Ashes Test by two wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

3 Things You Need To Know

Ben Stokes completed his century in the first session on Day 5

England received a fourth-innings target of 371 runs

Ben Duckett was dismissed for 83 runs on Day 5 of the second Ashes 2023 Test

Alex Carey's presence of mind results in embarrassing dismissal for Jonny Bairstow

As Day 5’s play kicked off, Ben Stokes completed his half-century, providing a perfect example of England’s ‘bazball’ approach with his glorious shots. Going ahead in the first session, the home side suffered their first blow of the day when Duckett perished for 83 runs in the 46th over. It was Jonny Bairstow who then came out to bat at no. 7 for England.

However, Bairstow’s stay on the crease ended in a bizarre fashion due to a rare brain fade moment. As Bairstow ducked the half-tracker and walked out of the crease to talk to his partner, Alex Carey removed the bails with an underarm throw. While the batsman looked befuddled with the happenings, the umpires asked him to leave citing that the ball was still in play. Here’s a look at the bizarre dismissal and how the Internet reacted to it.

Watch it again. Both umpires had turned away and didn’t see it. The over was complete. — Kris (@RedKris68) July 2, 2023

Bairstow is upset because he just got schooled in wicketkeeping 😂😂😂😂 — Plank (@imtheplank) July 2, 2023

Ben Stokes remains unhinged by Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal

The umpire’s decision was further understood to be the right decision as neither Bairstow attempted for a run, nor the ball was dead. Bairstow’s wicket reduced England to 193/6 as Stokes was joined in the middle by Stuart Broad. Despite losing Bairstow’s wicket, England captain Stokes looked unhinged and continued to smash the Aussie bowlers all around the park. He smashed three consecutive maximums in the 56th over to complete his century in 141 balls.